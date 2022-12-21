COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 20 de Diciembre de 2022
ADVISORY CHINA-AUSTRALIA/NEWSER

REUTERS

DEC 21

20 de Diciembre de 2022

Australian FM holds news conference after meetings in Beijing

Start: 21 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 21 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLY, NOT FOR PUBLICATION

BEIJING, CHINA - Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong holds a news conference following a meeting with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi in Beijing.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all/No resale

DIGITAL: Access all/No resale

Source: DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

