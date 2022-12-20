COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 20 de Diciembre de 2022

Agencias

NHL Glance

20 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 31 25 4 2 52 123 69
Toronto 32 19 7 6 44 103 78
Tampa Bay 30 20 9 1 41 110 86
Florida 33 15 14 4 34 111 111
Detroit 31 13 11 7 33 91 101
Buffalo 31 15 14 2 32 124 107
Ottawa 31 14 15 2 30 97 98
Montreal 31 14 15 2 30 89 110

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 31 21 8 2 44 107 77
Carolina 31 19 6 6 44 92 81
N.Y. Rangers 33 18 10 5 41 109 90
Pittsburgh 31 18 9 4 40 108 89
Washington 34 17 13 4 38 104 99
N.Y. Islanders 32 18 13 1 37 104 91
Philadelphia 32 10 15 7 27 77 106
Columbus 31 10 19 2 22 84 125

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 33 19 8 6 44 118 91
Winnipeg 31 20 10 1 41 103 80
Minnesota 31 18 11 2 38 100 89
Colorado 29 16 11 2 34 90 81
St. Louis 31 15 15 1 31 94 113
Nashville 30 13 13 4 30 79 96
Arizona 29 10 15 4 24 81 108
Chicago 30 7 19 4 18 68 116

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 33 22 10 1 45 110 91
Los Angeles 34 17 12 5 39 112 122
Seattle 30 17 10 3 37 103 96
Edmonton 33 17 14 2 36 121 117
Calgary 32 14 12 6 34 97 100
Vancouver 30 13 14 3 29 102 117
San Jose 33 10 17 6 26 100 120
Anaheim 32 9 20 3 21 79 135

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 4, Ottawa 2

Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Rangers 7, Chicago 1

Seattle 3, Winnipeg 2

Calgary 5, San Jose 2

Monday's Games

Dallas 2, Columbus 1

Boston 7, Florida 3

Washington 4, Detroit 3, OT

Nashville 4, Edmonton 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

