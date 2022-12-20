NHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|31
|25
|4
|2
|52
|123
|69
|Toronto
|32
|19
|7
|6
|44
|103
|78
|Tampa Bay
|30
|20
|9
|1
|41
|110
|86
|Florida
|33
|15
|14
|4
|34
|111
|111
|Detroit
|31
|13
|11
|7
|33
|91
|101
|Buffalo
|31
|15
|14
|2
|32
|124
|107
|Ottawa
|31
|14
|15
|2
|30
|97
|98
|Montreal
|31
|14
|15
|2
|30
|89
|110
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|31
|21
|8
|2
|44
|107
|77
|Carolina
|31
|19
|6
|6
|44
|92
|81
|N.Y. Rangers
|33
|18
|10
|5
|41
|109
|90
|Pittsburgh
|31
|18
|9
|4
|40
|108
|89
|Washington
|34
|17
|13
|4
|38
|104
|99
|N.Y. Islanders
|32
|18
|13
|1
|37
|104
|91
|Philadelphia
|32
|10
|15
|7
|27
|77
|106
|Columbus
|31
|10
|19
|2
|22
|84
|125
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|33
|19
|8
|6
|44
|118
|91
|Winnipeg
|31
|20
|10
|1
|41
|103
|80
|Minnesota
|31
|18
|11
|2
|38
|100
|89
|Colorado
|29
|16
|11
|2
|34
|90
|81
|St. Louis
|31
|15
|15
|1
|31
|94
|113
|Nashville
|30
|13
|13
|4
|30
|79
|96
|Arizona
|29
|10
|15
|4
|24
|81
|108
|Chicago
|30
|7
|19
|4
|18
|68
|116
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|33
|22
|10
|1
|45
|110
|91
|Los Angeles
|34
|17
|12
|5
|39
|112
|122
|Seattle
|30
|17
|10
|3
|37
|103
|96
|Edmonton
|33
|17
|14
|2
|36
|121
|117
|Calgary
|32
|14
|12
|6
|34
|97
|100
|Vancouver
|30
|13
|14
|3
|29
|102
|117
|San Jose
|33
|10
|17
|6
|26
|100
|120
|Anaheim
|32
|9
|20
|3
|21
|79
|135
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Minnesota 4, Ottawa 2
Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Rangers 7, Chicago 1
Seattle 3, Winnipeg 2
Calgary 5, San Jose 2
Monday's Games
Dallas 2, Columbus 1
Boston 7, Florida 3
Washington 4, Detroit 3, OT
Nashville 4, Edmonton 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.