NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|31
|25
|4
|2
|52
|123
|69
|17-0-2
|8-4-0
|6-3-0
|New Jersey
|31
|21
|8
|2
|44
|107
|77
|10-7-1
|11-1-1
|5-4-1
|Carolina
|31
|19
|6
|6
|44
|92
|81
|8-3-1
|11-3-5
|6-1-0
|Toronto
|32
|19
|7
|6
|44
|103
|78
|11-2-3
|8-5-3
|4-1-1
|Tampa Bay
|30
|20
|9
|1
|41
|110
|86
|12-4-1
|8-5-0
|7-3-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|33
|18
|10
|5
|41
|109
|90
|7-6-4
|11-4-1
|3-4-0
|Pittsburgh
|31
|18
|9
|4
|40
|108
|89
|9-3-2
|9-6-2
|4-1-1
|Washington
|34
|17
|13
|4
|38
|104
|99
|10-5-1
|7-8-3
|3-2-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|32
|18
|13
|1
|37
|104
|91
|9-6-0
|9-7-1
|7-3-0
|Florida
|33
|15
|14
|4
|34
|111
|111
|8-4-3
|7-10-1
|4-3-1
|Detroit
|31
|13
|11
|7
|33
|91
|101
|7-6-3
|6-5-4
|2-5-2
|Buffalo
|31
|15
|14
|2
|32
|124
|107
|7-8-2
|8-6-0
|4-6-1
|Ottawa
|31
|14
|15
|2
|30
|97
|98
|8-8-0
|6-7-2
|4-4-0
|Montreal
|31
|14
|15
|2
|30
|89
|110
|7-9-0
|7-6-2
|3-4-0
|Philadelphia
|32
|10
|15
|7
|27
|77
|106
|6-9-1
|4-6-6
|3-6-4
|Columbus
|31
|10
|19
|2
|22
|84
|125
|8-11-1
|2-8-1
|3-5-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|33
|22
|10
|1
|45
|110
|91
|8-8-0
|14-2-1
|5-4-1
|Dallas
|33
|19
|8
|6
|44
|118
|91
|9-3-3
|10-5-3
|6-2-3
|Winnipeg
|31
|20
|10
|1
|41
|103
|80
|11-5-0
|9-5-1
|11-2-0
|Los Angeles
|34
|17
|12
|5
|39
|112
|122
|8-5-2
|9-7-3
|3-4-2
|Minnesota
|31
|18
|11
|2
|38
|100
|89
|11-6-1
|7-5-1
|5-2-0
|Seattle
|30
|17
|10
|3
|37
|103
|96
|8-6-2
|9-4-1
|7-2-1
|Edmonton
|33
|17
|14
|2
|36
|121
|117
|9-8-1
|8-6-1
|3-3-0
|Colorado
|29
|16
|11
|2
|34
|90
|81
|7-5-2
|9-6-0
|7-2-1
|Calgary
|32
|14
|12
|6
|34
|97
|100
|10-6-2
|4-6-4
|4-2-1
|St. Louis
|31
|15
|15
|1
|31
|94
|113
|6-7-1
|9-8-0
|3-4-1
|Nashville
|30
|13
|13
|4
|30
|79
|96
|8-5-2
|5-8-2
|3-4-2
|Vancouver
|30
|13
|14
|3
|29
|102
|117
|5-8-1
|8-6-2
|7-2-0
|San Jose
|33
|10
|17
|6
|26
|100
|120
|3-9-5
|7-8-1
|2-4-5
|Arizona
|29
|10
|15
|4
|24
|81
|108
|4-3-1
|6-12-3
|0-2-2
|Anaheim
|32
|9
|20
|3
|21
|79
|135
|5-7-0
|4-13-3
|4-4-0
|Chicago
|30
|7
|19
|4
|18
|68
|116
|4-11-2
|3-8-2
|0-7-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Minnesota 4, Ottawa 2
Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Rangers 7, Chicago 1
Seattle 3, Winnipeg 2
Calgary 5, San Jose 2
Monday's Games
Dallas 2, Columbus 1
Boston 7, Florida 3
Washington 4, Detroit 3, OT
Nashville 4, Edmonton 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.