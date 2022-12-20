NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 31 25 4 2 52 123 69 17-0-2 8-4-0 6-3-0 New Jersey 31 21 8 2 44 107 77 10-7-1 11-1-1 5-4-1 Carolina 31 19 6 6 44 92 81 8-3-1 11-3-5 6-1-0 Toronto 32 19 7 6 44 103 78 11-2-3 8-5-3 4-1-1 Tampa Bay 30 20 9 1 41 110 86 12-4-1 8-5-0 7-3-0 N.Y. Rangers 33 18 10 5 41 109 90 7-6-4 11-4-1 3-4-0 Pittsburgh 31 18 9 4 40 108 89 9-3-2 9-6-2 4-1-1 Washington 34 17 13 4 38 104 99 10-5-1 7-8-3 3-2-1 N.Y. Islanders 32 18 13 1 37 104 91 9-6-0 9-7-1 7-3-0 Florida 33 15 14 4 34 111 111 8-4-3 7-10-1 4-3-1 Detroit 31 13 11 7 33 91 101 7-6-3 6-5-4 2-5-2 Buffalo 31 15 14 2 32 124 107 7-8-2 8-6-0 4-6-1 Ottawa 31 14 15 2 30 97 98 8-8-0 6-7-2 4-4-0 Montreal 31 14 15 2 30 89 110 7-9-0 7-6-2 3-4-0 Philadelphia 32 10 15 7 27 77 106 6-9-1 4-6-6 3-6-4 Columbus 31 10 19 2 22 84 125 8-11-1 2-8-1 3-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 33 22 10 1 45 110 91 8-8-0 14-2-1 5-4-1 Dallas 33 19 8 6 44 118 91 9-3-3 10-5-3 6-2-3 Winnipeg 31 20 10 1 41 103 80 11-5-0 9-5-1 11-2-0 Los Angeles 34 17 12 5 39 112 122 8-5-2 9-7-3 3-4-2 Minnesota 31 18 11 2 38 100 89 11-6-1 7-5-1 5-2-0 Seattle 30 17 10 3 37 103 96 8-6-2 9-4-1 7-2-1 Edmonton 33 17 14 2 36 121 117 9-8-1 8-6-1 3-3-0 Colorado 29 16 11 2 34 90 81 7-5-2 9-6-0 7-2-1 Calgary 32 14 12 6 34 97 100 10-6-2 4-6-4 4-2-1 St. Louis 31 15 15 1 31 94 113 6-7-1 9-8-0 3-4-1 Nashville 30 13 13 4 30 79 96 8-5-2 5-8-2 3-4-2 Vancouver 30 13 14 3 29 102 117 5-8-1 8-6-2 7-2-0 San Jose 33 10 17 6 26 100 120 3-9-5 7-8-1 2-4-5 Arizona 29 10 15 4 24 81 108 4-3-1 6-12-3 0-2-2 Anaheim 32 9 20 3 21 79 135 5-7-0 4-13-3 4-4-0 Chicago 30 7 19 4 18 68 116 4-11-2 3-8-2 0-7-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 4, Ottawa 2

Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Rangers 7, Chicago 1

Seattle 3, Winnipeg 2

Calgary 5, San Jose 2

Monday's Games

Dallas 2, Columbus 1

Boston 7, Florida 3

Washington 4, Detroit 3, OT

Nashville 4, Edmonton 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.