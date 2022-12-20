COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 19 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NBA Glance

19 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 22 9 .710
Brooklyn 19 12 .613 3
Philadelphia 16 12 .571
New York 17 13 .567
Toronto 13 17 .433

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 16 15 .516
Atlanta 15 15 .500 ½
Washington 11 20 .355 5
Orlando 11 20 .355 5
Charlotte 7 23 .233

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 21 8 .724
Cleveland 21 11 .656
Indiana 15 16 .484 7
Chicago 11 18 .379 10
Detroit 8 24 .250 14½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 19 10 .655
New Orleans 18 11 .621 1
Dallas 15 15 .500
San Antonio 9 20 .310 10
Houston 9 20 .310 10

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 18 11 .621
Portland 17 13 .567
Utah 17 16 .515 3
Minnesota 15 15 .500
Oklahoma City 12 18 .400

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 18 12 .600
Sacramento 16 12 .571 1
L.A. Clippers 18 14 .563 1
Golden State 15 16 .484
L.A. Lakers 13 16 .448

___

Sunday's Games

Orlando 95, Boston 92

New York 109, Indiana 106

Brooklyn 124, Detroit 121

Golden State 126, Toronto 110

Minnesota 150, Chicago 126

Denver 119, Charlotte 115

L.A. Lakers 119, Washington 117

Monday's Games

Cleveland 122, Utah 99

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Macarena Achaga y el agridulce triunfo de Argentina en el Mundial: “Mi país ha sido muy castigado”

Macarena Achaga y el agridulce triunfo de Argentina en el Mundial: “Mi país ha sido muy castigado”

Harvey Weinstein fue declarado culpable por tres agresiones sexuales en Los Ángeles

Detuvieron a una mujer que entró a la casa de Robert De Niro y le robó los regalos del arbolito de Navidad

Las 10 series de Netflix en Argentina para engancharse este día

Amber Heard llegó a un acuerdo con Johnny Depp tras haber sido condenada a pagar USD 10 millones por difamar al actor

TENDENCIAS

Liderar las compañías del futuro: qué aportes de las neurociencias pueden prepararnos para este desafío

Liderar las compañías del futuro: qué aportes de las neurociencias pueden prepararnos para este desafío

Cuáles fueron los 4 íconos fashionistas del Mundial de Qatar 2022

Google trabaja en una función para descifrar la letra de los médicos

La diabetes está asociada a casi el 25% de las consultas por trastornos en la retina

Internet Explorer desaparecerá completamente: fecha y paso a paso para migrar a otro buscador

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Protestas en Perú EN VIVO: manifestaciones continúan, mientras se despejan algunas carreteras

Protestas en Perú EN VIVO: manifestaciones continúan, mientras se despejan algunas carreteras

AMLO se reunió con gobernadores de todos los partidos para supervisar avances del Banco del Bienestar

Egan Bernal, la imagen del nuevo uniforme del Ineos Grenadiers para la temporada 2023

El costo de la cena navideña en el Perú hoy y antes de la pandemia: ¿cuánto han cambiado los precios?

Golpe de Alito Moreno en el PRI: Osorio Chong lo acusó de querer extender su mandato