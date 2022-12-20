COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 20 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ARG/PARADE-CELEBRATION

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 20

20 de Diciembre de 2022

Argentines welcome their team after winning the FIFA World Cup

Start: 20 Dec 2022 12:56 GMT

End: 20 Dec 2022 13:56 GMT

BUENOS AIRES - Thousands of Argentines welcome their national team after winning the FIFA World Cup.

SCHEDULE:

FROM 1400GMT - Parade to depart from Argentine Football Association

1800GMT approx. - the players on board a bus arrive close to the Obelisk

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Argentina

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Luto en el rock: murieron dos estrellas de reconocidas bandas británicas

Luto en el rock: murieron dos estrellas de reconocidas bandas británicas

Del trench de cuero de Rosalía al look deportivo de Alessandra Ambrosio: celebrities en un click

Macarena Achaga y el agridulce triunfo de Argentina en el Mundial: “Mi país ha sido muy castigado”

Harvey Weinstein fue declarado culpable por tres agresiones sexuales en Los Ángeles

Detuvieron a una mujer que entró a la casa de Robert De Niro y le robó los regalos del arbolito de Navidad

TENDENCIAS

Sam Bankman-Fried aceptó que lo extraditen a Estados Unidos pero el proceso no avanzó

Sam Bankman-Fried aceptó que lo extraditen a Estados Unidos pero el proceso no avanzó

Autos eléctricos o convencionales: en qué se diferencian las baterías de cada uno

¿Cuántas comidas comer por día?

Por qué hay que evitar comer en exceso durante las fiestas, según un experto de Harvard

Las 11 lecciones de liderazgo que nos dejó el Mundial

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Vladimir Cerrón critica a Dina Boluarte: “Su gabinete es totalmente fujimorista”

Vladimir Cerrón critica a Dina Boluarte: “Su gabinete es totalmente fujimorista”

Pamela Cabanillas, la verdadera razón de su detención en España y por qué la liberaron

Jota Pe Hernández arremetió nuevamente contra sus colegas en el Congreso: los llamó “vendidos”

Pronostican evento de “Norte” de intensidad fuerte en el occidente de México con rachas de hasta 80 km/h

Asonal judicial denunció al fiscal General Francisco Barbosa por manejo inadecuado de recursos