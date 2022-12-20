ADVISORY SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ARG/PARADE-CELEBRATION

Argentines welcome their team after winning the FIFA World Cup

Start: 20 Dec 2022 12:56 GMT

End: 20 Dec 2022 13:56 GMT

BUENOS AIRES - Thousands of Argentines welcome their national team after winning the FIFA World Cup.

SCHEDULE:

FROM 1400GMT - Parade to depart from Argentine Football Association

1800GMT approx. - the players on board a bus arrive close to the Obelisk

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Argentina

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com