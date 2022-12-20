ADVISORY SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ARG/PARADE-CELEBRATION

Argentines welcome their team after winning the FIFA World Cup
Start: 20 Dec 2022 12:56 GMT
End: 20 Dec 2022 13:56 GMT
BUENOS AIRES - Thousands of Argentines welcome their national team after winning the FIFA World Cup.
SCHEDULE:
FROM 1400GMT - Parade to depart from Argentine Football Association
1800GMT approx. - the players on board a bus arrive close to the Obelisk
Source: REUTERS
Location: Argentina
Topic: Sports
