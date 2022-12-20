COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 20 de Diciembre de 2022
ADVISORY SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ARG/ARRIVAL -- UPDATED SOURCE

REUTERS

DEC 20

20 de Diciembre de 2022

Argentina's national soccer team return after World Cup victory - UPDATED SOURCE

Start: 20 Dec 2022 07:07 GMT

End: 20 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: SOURCE HAS BEEN UPDATED -- Feed will switch to CANAL 13 (No use Argentina / CNN Newsource) after players leave airport.

EZEIZA, ARGENTINA - Argentina national team returns home after winning the FIFA World Cup. Argentines will cheer the path of the national soccer team from Ezeiza airport to the Soccer Association facilities.

SCHEDULE

0530GMT - Plane landed at Ezeiza Airport (REUTERS)

0555GMT - Players exiting plane and walking to bus (REUTERS)

0605GMT - Fans awaiting players arrival at Soccer Association facilities (CANAL 13)

0620GMT (approx) - Bus carrying players to arrive at Soccer Association facilities (EXPECTED TO BE CANAL 13)

