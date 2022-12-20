COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
19 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY PEOPLE-HARVEY/WEINSTEIN

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 20

19 de Diciembre de 2022

Jury finds former Hollywood producer Weinstein guilty

Start: 20 Dec 2022 00:06 GMT

End: 20 Dec 2022 00:18 GMT

UNITED STATES: Attorney Gloria Allred speaks at conference after jury finds former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of sexual assault against one woman at Los Angeles rape trial

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Harvey Weinstein fue declarado culpable por tres agresiones sexuales en Los Ángeles

Harvey Weinstein fue declarado culpable por tres agresiones sexuales en Los Ángeles

