COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 20 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/FRANCE

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 20

20 de Diciembre de 2022

Parisians celebrate the passing of the New Year

Start: 31 Dec 2022 22:30 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2022 23:30 GMT

PARIS - Parisians celebrate the passing of the New Year on Paris' iconic Champs Elysees Avenue. Light projections on the Arc de Triomphe with a countdown clock as part of the projections expected.

SCHEDULE:

2300GMT - Midnight in Paris

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Mientras le teñían el pelo, Eva Longoria festejó a los gritos el triunfo de Argentina en el Mundial

Mientras le teñían el pelo, Eva Longoria festejó a los gritos el triunfo de Argentina en el Mundial

Luto en el rock: murieron dos estrellas de reconocidas bandas británicas

Del trench de cuero de Rosalía al look deportivo de Alessandra Ambrosio: celebrities en un click

Macarena Achaga y el agridulce triunfo de Argentina en el Mundial: “Mi país ha sido muy castigado”

Harvey Weinstein fue declarado culpable por tres agresiones sexuales en Los Ángeles

TENDENCIAS

Lionel Messi se convierte en el usuario de Instagram con más likes en una publicación

Lionel Messi se convierte en el usuario de Instagram con más likes en una publicación

“Juntos somos más”: la frase que dirían los perros si pudieran hablar

Twitter: quiénes podrán usar las nuevas fotos de perfil cuadradas

Las 10 canciones más usadas en los Reels de Instagram este 2022, Rosalía y Manuel Turizo los líderes

La ciencia detrás del fenómeno Lionel Messi, según un diario inglés

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Colombia está entre los 10 países de Latinoamérica con mejor sistema de salud

Colombia está entre los 10 países de Latinoamérica con mejor sistema de salud

Permitir que los congresistas sean ministros afectará la división de poderes, aseguraron Transparencia por Colombia y la MOE

Grupo 5 dará concierto en el Estadio Nacional: fecha y precio de entradas

Verónica Alcocer fue quien le ofreció el cargo a la cuestionada directora de Bienestar Familiar: “No se necesita experiencia en niñez para estar en el ICBF”

Militares le exigen al Ministro de Defensa venezolano que salve al comandante en huelga de hambre: “No merece el final de Baduel”