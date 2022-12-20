ADVISORY --FLASH-8093-FIJI-ELECTION/

Fiji has new government after three parties form coalition
Start: 20 Dec 2022 21:55 GMT
End: 20 Dec 2022 21:56 GMT
SUVA, FIJI: Fiji has new government after three parties form coalition
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: : No use New Zealand
DIGITAL: No use New Zealand Internet Sites / any internet site of any New Zealand or Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms
Source: TVNZ
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Fiji
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com