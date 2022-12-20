COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 20 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH-8093-FIJI-ELECTION/

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 20

20 de Diciembre de 2022

Fiji has new government after three parties form coalition

Start: 20 Dec 2022 21:55 GMT

End: 20 Dec 2022 21:56 GMT

SUVA, FIJI: Fiji has new government after three parties form coalition

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: : No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use New Zealand Internet Sites / any internet site of any New Zealand or Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms

Source: TVNZ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Fiji

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Thalía y la fórmula pop para que todos puedan ser o convertirse en “Psycho B**ch”

Thalía y la fórmula pop para que todos puedan ser o convertirse en “Psycho B**ch”

Mientras le teñían el pelo, Eva Longoria festejó a los gritos el triunfo de Argentina en el Mundial

Luto en el rock: murieron dos estrellas de reconocidas bandas británicas

Del trench de cuero de Rosalía al look deportivo de Alessandra Ambrosio: celebrities en un click

Macarena Achaga y el agridulce triunfo de Argentina en el Mundial: “Mi país ha sido muy castigado”

TENDENCIAS

Así se puede hacer un Reel en Instagram con las mejores fotos del año

Así se puede hacer un Reel en Instagram con las mejores fotos del año

WhatsApp permite arrepentirse de eliminar un mensaje y volverlo a enviar

Alzheimer: ¿mantener un peso constante a lo largo de la vida puede reducir el riesgo de demencia?

Siete autos de radiocontrol que tanto chicos como adultos desearían recibir en Navidad

Así se pueden mandar mensajes automáticos en WhatsApp con iOS 16

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Tatiana perdió vuelo y estalló contra la aerolínea: “Nos cerraron en la cara”

Tatiana perdió vuelo y estalló contra la aerolínea: “Nos cerraron en la cara”

“Somos claros”: el PVEM no da marcha atrás a su apoyo a AMLO

Concierto de David Guetta en Lima para el 31 de diciembre cambió de locación

ICBF abrió 235 procesos por explotación sexual comercial a menores de edad en 2022

Asedio al CJNG: quién es “El Borrego”, el otro personaje clave detenido además del hermano del “Mencho”