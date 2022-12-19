COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 19 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

19 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 30 24 4 2 50 116 66 16-0-2 8-4-0 5-3-0
New Jersey 31 21 8 2 44 107 77 10-7-1 11-1-1 5-4-1
Carolina 31 19 6 6 44 92 81 8-3-1 11-3-5 6-1-0
Toronto 32 19 7 6 44 103 78 11-2-3 8-5-3 4-1-1
Tampa Bay 30 20 9 1 41 110 86 12-4-1 8-5-0 7-3-0
N.Y. Rangers 33 18 10 5 41 109 90 7-6-4 11-4-1 3-4-0
Pittsburgh 31 18 9 4 40 108 89 9-3-2 9-6-2 4-1-1
N.Y. Islanders 32 18 13 1 37 104 91 9-6-0 9-7-1 7-3-0
Washington 33 16 13 4 36 100 96 9-5-1 7-8-3 3-2-1
Florida 32 15 13 4 34 108 104 8-4-3 7-9-1 4-2-1
Detroit 30 13 11 6 32 88 97 7-6-3 6-5-3 2-5-2
Buffalo 31 15 14 2 32 124 107 7-8-2 8-6-0 4-6-1
Ottawa 31 14 15 2 30 97 98 8-8-0 6-7-2 4-4-0
Montreal 31 14 15 2 30 89 110 7-9-0 7-6-2 3-4-0
Philadelphia 32 10 15 7 27 77 106 6-9-1 4-6-6 3-6-4
Columbus 30 10 18 2 22 83 123 8-10-1 2-8-1 3-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 33 22 10 1 45 110 91 8-8-0 14-2-1 5-4-1
Dallas 32 18 8 6 42 116 90 9-3-3 9-5-3 6-2-3
Winnipeg 31 20 10 1 41 105 83 11-5-0 9-5-1 11-2-0
Los Angeles 34 17 12 5 39 112 122 8-5-2 9-7-3 3-4-2
Minnesota 31 18 11 2 38 100 89 11-6-1 7-5-1 5-2-0
Seattle 30 17 10 3 37 106 98 8-6-2 9-4-1 7-2-1
Edmonton 32 17 14 1 35 115 110 9-8-1 8-6-0 3-3-0
Colorado 29 16 11 2 34 90 81 7-5-2 9-6-0 7-2-1
Calgary 31 13 12 6 32 93 98 10-6-2 3-6-4 3-2-1
St. Louis 31 15 15 1 31 94 113 6-7-1 9-8-0 3-4-1
Vancouver 30 13 14 3 29 102 117 5-8-1 8-6-2 7-2-0
Nashville 29 12 13 4 28 72 90 7-5-2 5-8-2 3-4-2
San Jose 32 10 16 6 26 98 116 3-8-5 7-8-1 2-3-5
Arizona 29 10 15 4 24 81 108 4-3-1 6-12-3 0-2-2
Anaheim 32 9 20 3 21 79 135 5-7-0 4-13-3 4-4-0
Chicago 30 7 19 4 18 68 116 4-11-2 3-8-2 0-7-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 6, Detroit 3

Boston 4, Columbus 2

Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3

N.Y. Rangers 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 1

Carolina 5, Dallas 4, OT

Florida 4, New Jersey 2

Colorado 3, Nashville 1

Buffalo 5, Arizona 2

Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Vegas 2

Los Angeles 3, San Jose 2, SO

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 4, Ottawa 2

Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Rangers 7, Chicago 1

Seattle 3, Winnipeg 2

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Activistas y celebridades exigen la liberación de Taraneh Alidoosti , la actriz iraní detenida por el régimen

Activistas y celebridades exigen la liberación de Taraneh Alidoosti , la actriz iraní detenida por el régimen

Florinda Meza felicitó a “su tesoro” Messi con una imagen donde aparece vestido como “Quico”

Mundial Qatar 2022: Drake apostó un millón de dólares por Argentina y embolsará casi el triple

Comenzó en el trap pero ahora es el artista más escuchado del mundo: la historia detrás de Bad Bunny

Naomi Watts, más allá del éxito: su triste infancia y la angustia que regresa cuando ve fotos de su padre

TENDENCIAS

Mundial de Qatar 2022: cuál es el significado de la túnica que lució Lionel Messi al levantar la copa

Mundial de Qatar 2022: cuál es el significado de la túnica que lució Lionel Messi al levantar la copa

Las 4 curiosidades de los futbolistas argentinos que más se buscan en Google, Agüero y Messi son tendencia

Del sufrimiento a la alegría por Argentina campeón: cómo se vivió la final del Mundial en la Base Marambio

Twitter prohíbe promocionar enlaces gratuitos de otras redes sociales

¿El entrenamiento de resistencia es efectivo para bajar de peso?

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Familia Michoacana y el CJNG: quiénes son los grupos criminales en Guerrero, según autoridades

Familia Michoacana y el CJNG: quiénes son los grupos criminales en Guerrero, según autoridades

Protestas en Perú: carreteras bloqueadas, paro y represión en las manifestaciones continúan en el país

La belleza de la semana: “Circe ofreciendo la copa a Odiseo”, de John William Waterhouse

Los mejores libros infantiles y juveniles para llenar de fantasía el árbol de Navidad

Dina Boluarte descarta que Jorge Nieto reemplace a Pedro Angulo como premier