NBA Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|Brooklyn
|19
|12
|.613
|3
|Philadelphia
|16
|12
|.571
|4½
|New York
|17
|13
|.567
|4½
|Toronto
|13
|17
|.433
|8½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|16
|15
|.516
|—
|Atlanta
|15
|15
|.500
|½
|Washington
|11
|19
|.367
|4½
|Orlando
|11
|20
|.355
|5
|Charlotte
|7
|22
|.241
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|Cleveland
|20
|11
|.645
|2
|Indiana
|15
|16
|.484
|7
|Chicago
|11
|17
|.393
|9½
|Detroit
|8
|24
|.250
|14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|New Orleans
|18
|11
|.621
|1
|Dallas
|15
|15
|.500
|4½
|San Antonio
|9
|20
|.310
|10
|Houston
|9
|20
|.310
|10
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Portland
|17
|13
|.567
|1
|Utah
|17
|15
|.531
|2
|Minnesota
|14
|15
|.483
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|12
|18
|.400
|6
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Sacramento
|16
|12
|.571
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|18
|14
|.563
|1
|Golden State
|15
|16
|.484
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|12
|16
|.429
|5
___
Saturday's Games
L.A. Clippers 102, Washington 93
Miami 111, San Antonio 101
Milwaukee 123, Utah 97
Portland 107, Houston 95
Oklahoma City 115, Memphis 109
Cleveland 100, Dallas 99, OT
Phoenix 118, New Orleans 114
Sunday's Games
Orlando 95, Boston 92
New York 109, Indiana 106
Brooklyn 124, Detroit 121
Golden State 126, Toronto 110
Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Utah at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.