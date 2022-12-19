COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 18 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NBA Conference Glance

18 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 21 8 .724
Boston 22 9 .710
Cleveland 20 11 .645 2
Brooklyn 19 12 .613 3
Philadelphia 16 12 .571
New York 17 13 .567
Miami 16 15 .516 6
Atlanta 15 15 .500
Indiana 15 16 .484 7
Toronto 13 17 .433
Chicago 11 17 .393
Washington 11 19 .367 10½
Orlando 11 20 .355 11
Detroit 8 24 .250 14½
Charlotte 7 22 .241 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Memphis 19 10 .655
New Orleans 18 11 .621 1
Denver 17 11 .607
Phoenix 18 12 .600
Sacramento 16 12 .571
Portland 17 13 .567
L.A. Clippers 18 14 .563
Utah 17 15 .531
Dallas 15 15 .500
Golden State 15 16 .484 5
Minnesota 14 15 .483 5
L.A. Lakers 12 16 .429
Oklahoma City 12 18 .400
San Antonio 9 20 .310 10
Houston 9 20 .310 10

___

Saturday's Games

L.A. Clippers 102, Washington 93

Miami 111, San Antonio 101

Milwaukee 123, Utah 97

Portland 107, Houston 95

Oklahoma City 115, Memphis 109

Cleveland 100, Dallas 99, OT

Phoenix 118, New Orleans 114

Sunday's Games

Orlando 95, Boston 92

New York 109, Indiana 106

Brooklyn 124, Detroit 121

Golden State 126, Toronto 110

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Utah at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Florinda Meza felicitó a “su tesoro” Messi con una imagen donde aparece vestido como “Quico”

Florinda Meza felicitó a “su tesoro” Messi con una imagen donde aparece vestido como “Quico”

Mundial Qatar 2022: Drake apostó un millón de dólares por Argentina y embolsará casi el triple

Comenzó en el trap pero ahora es el artista más escuchado del mundo: la historia detrás de Bad Bunny

Naomi Watts, más allá del éxito: su triste infancia y la angustia que regresa cuando ve fotos de su padre

Kirstie Alley, John Travolta y el amor intenso pero a destiempo que nació en Mira quién habla

TENDENCIAS

Mundial de Qatar 2022: cuál es el significado de la túnica que lució Lionel Messi al levantar la copa

Mundial de Qatar 2022: cuál es el significado de la túnica que lució Lionel Messi al levantar la copa

Las 4 curiosidades de los futbolistas argentinos que más se buscan en Google, Agüero y Messi son tendencia

Del sufrimiento a la alegría por Argentina campeón: cómo se vivió la final del Mundial en la Base Marambio

Twitter prohíbe promocionar enlaces gratuitos de otras redes sociales

¿El entrenamiento de resistencia es efectivo para bajar de peso?

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

El mundo superó las cien millones de personas desplazadas forzosamente: el 40 por ciento son niños

El mundo superó las cien millones de personas desplazadas forzosamente: el 40 por ciento son niños

Pedro Angulo dejará de ser presidente del Consejo de Ministros, anuncia Dina Boluarte

¿El viernes 23 de diciembre es día no laborable o feriado?

Protestas en Perú EN VIVO: paro, carreteras bloqueadas y represión en las manifestaciones continúan en el país

Florinda Meza felicitó a “su tesoro” Messi con una imagen donde aparece vestido como “Quico”