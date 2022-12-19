COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 18 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

AHL Glance

18 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 28 19 6 2 1 41 82 68
Providence 26 16 4 4 2 38 79 70
Bridgeport 27 14 8 5 0 33 94 84
WB/Scranton 23 13 6 2 2 30 71 54
Lehigh Valley 25 12 10 2 1 27 73 75
Charlotte 26 12 11 2 1 27 72 85
Springfield 27 10 12 1 4 25 72 80
Hartford 25 9 11 1 4 23 63 78

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 26 16 8 1 1 34 90 83
Rochester 25 14 9 1 1 30 82 83
Syracuse 25 12 9 2 2 28 97 89
Cleveland 24 12 9 1 2 27 92 98
Utica 23 10 9 3 1 24 71 72
Belleville 26 11 13 2 0 24 89 104
Laval 28 10 14 3 1 24 96 110

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 27 16 7 2 2 36 101 74
Milwaukee 26 15 9 0 2 32 92 77
Manitoba 24 14 7 2 1 31 76 69
Rockford 25 14 8 1 2 31 95 82
Iowa 26 11 11 2 2 26 77 86
Grand Rapids 25 10 14 1 0 21 72 101
Chicago 23 8 13 2 0 18 64 92

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 26 17 7 2 0 36 79 63
Calgary 24 16 7 1 0 33 95 64
Coachella Valley 22 14 5 3 0 31 85 68
Ontario 23 15 7 0 1 31 70 55
Abbotsford 25 14 9 1 1 30 86 82
Tucson 24 12 8 4 0 28 83 78
San Jose 27 13 13 0 1 27 73 87
Henderson 28 11 16 0 1 23 73 78
Bakersfield 24 9 14 1 0 19 64 78
San Diego 27 6 21 0 0 12 68 109

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 7, Laval 4

Manitoba 6, Belleville 2

Henderson 3, Abbotsford 0

Rochester 4, Charlotte 0

Hershey 2, WB/Scranton 1

Syracuse 4, Bridgeport 3

Texas 3, Iowa 1

Toronto 6, Milwaukee 5

Utica 7, Springfield 3

Providence 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 1

Rockford 3, Hartford 2

Ontario 2, Bakersfield 0

Colorado 5, San Jose 2

Tucson 9, San Diego 4

Sunday's Games

Laval 4, Cleveland 1

Manitoba 3, Belleville 2

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 3

Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 3

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

