ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-PUTIN -- APPROXIMATE START TIME

Putin presents state awards at a Kremlin ceremony

Start: 20 Dec 2022 10:00 GMT

End: 20 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Vladimir Putin presents state awards at a ceremony in the Kremlin. Russian-installed heads of Ukraine's annexed regions of Donetsk and Luhansk are among those to be honoured by the Russian president.

