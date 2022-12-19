COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 19 de Diciembre de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/LATVIA-JEF

REUTERS

DEC 19

19 de Diciembre de 2022

Arrivals and speeches from leaders of JEF countries in Riga

Start: 19 Dec 2022 09:44 GMT

End: 19 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

RIGA, LATVIA - Leaders of Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) countries, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, arrive in Riga and give opening speeches. JEF is high readiness forces configured to respond rapidly to crises in the High North and Northern Europe; Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom are members.

