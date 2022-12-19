ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/LATVIA-JEF

Arrivals and speeches from leaders of JEF countries in Riga
RIGA, LATVIA - Leaders of Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) countries, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, arrive in Riga and give opening speeches. JEF is high readiness forces configured to respond rapidly to crises in the High North and Northern Europe; Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom are members.
