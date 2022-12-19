COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 19

19 de Diciembre de 2022

SpaceX launches Earth-imaging satellite

Start: 29 Dec 2022 06:45 GMT

End: 29 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE - SpaceX launches an Earth-imaging satellite for Israeli company ImageSat International.

SCHEDULE:

0658GMT - Scheduled launch time

TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only. No resales

DIGITAL: For editorial use only. No resales

Source: SPACEX

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

