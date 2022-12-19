ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX

SpaceX launches Earth-imaging satellite

Start: 29 Dec 2022 06:45 GMT

End: 29 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE - SpaceX launches an Earth-imaging satellite for Israeli company ImageSat International.

SCHEDULE:

0658GMT - Scheduled launch time

TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

