ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX

SpaceX launches Earth-imaging satellite
Start: 29 Dec 2022 06:45 GMT
End: 29 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE - SpaceX launches an Earth-imaging satellite for Israeli company ImageSat International.
SCHEDULE:
0658GMT - Scheduled launch time
TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
