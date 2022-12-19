COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 19 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--FINTECH-CRYPTO/FTX-EXTRADITION UPDATE

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 19

19 de Diciembre de 2022

FTX's Bankman-Fried departs from Bahamas court

Start: 19 Dec 2022 18:25 GMT

End: 19 Dec 2022 18:28 GMT

==

NASSAU, BAHAMAS -- Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried appeared in court in the Bahamas on Monday (December 19) to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the United States, where he faces fraud charges, a person familiar with the matter said on Saturday. His decision to consent to extradition would pave the way for him to appear in U.S. court to face wire fraud, money laundering and campaign finance charges.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Bahamas

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Estos son los 10 podcast más escuchados de Spotify Argentina este día

Estos son los 10 podcast más escuchados de Spotify Argentina este día

Kim Kardashian está en un dilema y pide ayuda a sus fans en Instagram

De Ashton Kutcher a Catherine Zeta-Jones: Hollywood se tiñó de celeste y blanco con la consagración de Messi en el Mundial

RBD anunció su reencuentro y estos son los primeros detalles de “Soy Rebelde World Tour”

El gran momento de Mariah Carey y el look relajado de Mickey Rourke: celebrities en un click

TENDENCIAS

Aplicaciones para editar fotos con filtros especiales: verse calvo, con kilos de más y otras opciones

Aplicaciones para editar fotos con filtros especiales: verse calvo, con kilos de más y otras opciones

Cómo es carruaje inspirado en un auto clásico que usarán Astérix y Obélix en su regreso al cine

Cómo descargar stickers para WhatsApp de Lionel Messi celebrando con la selección argentina

Las propiedades ocultas del tamarindo y sus efectos secundarios

Fiestas de fin de año y suba de casos: cómo es el paso a paso para vacunarse contra el COVID

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Así reaccionaron los políticos al anunció del ELN de parar temporalmente las actividades armadas: “Hay que agradecerles que dejen de matar”

Así reaccionaron los políticos al anunció del ELN de parar temporalmente las actividades armadas: “Hay que agradecerles que dejen de matar”

Esteban Santos se refirió al mundial Qatar 2022 para defender las carreteras 4G: “Generan empleo, desarrollo y oportunidades”

Conoce los puntos de vacunación y de descarte de COVID-19 disponibles del 19 al 23 de diciembre

“El Tucán” envió mensaje a quienes lo acusan de atentado a Ciro Gómez Leyva

Universitario anunció la construcción de un museo en el estadio Monumental