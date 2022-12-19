ADVISORY --FLASH--FINTECH-CRYPTO/FTX-EXTRADITION UPDATE

FTX's Bankman-Fried departs from Bahamas court

NASSAU, BAHAMAS -- Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried appeared in court in the Bahamas on Monday (December 19) to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the United States, where he faces fraud charges, a person familiar with the matter said on Saturday. His decision to consent to extradition would pave the way for him to appear in U.S. court to face wire fraud, money laundering and campaign finance charges.

