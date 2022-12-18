COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 17 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

SPHL Glance

17 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 18 13 3 2 0 28 76 48
Roanoke 18 12 5 1 0 26 61 42
Knoxville 18 11 5 0 2 24 62 48
Evansville 20 11 7 2 0 24 62 61
Birmingham 17 11 5 1 0 23 72 51
Quad City 19 10 8 1 0 21 55 54
Pensacola 19 10 9 0 0 20 67 67
Huntsville 17 9 7 1 0 19 51 54
Fayetteville 19 8 9 2 0 18 51 64
Vermilion County 18 3 14 1 0 7 38 77
Macon 17 2 13 2 0 6 42 71

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Roanoke 5, Macon 4

Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 1

Knoxville 7, Vermilion County 1

Pensacola 3, Huntsville 2

Peoria 9, Quad City 4

Saturday's Games

Roanoke 5, Macon 2

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

Partidos Grupo B del Mundial Qatar 2022: Horarios y canales para ver en Perú

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El régimen de Irán detuvo a la actriz Taraneh Alidoosti, famosa por protagonizar la película ganadora del Oscar “El viajante”

El régimen de Irán detuvo a la actriz Taraneh Alidoosti, famosa por protagonizar la película ganadora del Oscar “El viajante”

Afirman que Harry y Meghan serán invitados a la coronación de Carlos III

De Kim Kardashian y Pete Davidson a Shakira y Piqué: las rupturas más impactantes del 2022

Los secretos de Rebecca De Mornay: de niñera psicópata en “La mano que mece la cuna” a mito erótico y su intenso romance con Tom Cruise

Milla Jovovich: pensó que moriría en la adolescencia, su madre le anuló un matrimonio y su padre era de la mafia rusa

TENDENCIAS

Cómo el calentamiento global afecta el color del agua de los lagos

Cómo el calentamiento global afecta el color del agua de los lagos

Los filtros que son tendencia en TikTok: Anime, cómo será tu bebé, entre otros

Cómo ahorrar batería en el computador si se usa Google Chrome

Paso a paso para compartir internet al PC desde el celular

Los planes para crear bebés con inteligencia artificial

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Un millón de proyectiles y más de 8.500 misiles antitanque Javelin: el Pentágono aumenta la ayuda armamentística a Ucrania

Un millón de proyectiles y más de 8.500 misiles antitanque Javelin: el Pentágono aumenta la ayuda armamentística a Ucrania

Hincados y sin ropa: militares habrían sido secuestrados para que devolvieran cargamento en Chiapas

¿Cuánto va a subir el arriendo en 2023?

Nicholas, el delfín adivino, lo volvió a hacer: vaticinó al campeón del Mundial Qatar 2022

Solo 20 % de personas con depresión en Colombia recibieron atención de su EPS