SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 18 13 3 2 0 28 76 48 Roanoke 18 12 5 1 0 26 61 42 Knoxville 18 11 5 0 2 24 62 48 Evansville 20 11 7 2 0 24 62 61 Birmingham 17 11 5 1 0 23 72 51 Quad City 19 10 8 1 0 21 55 54 Pensacola 19 10 9 0 0 20 67 67 Huntsville 17 9 7 1 0 19 51 54 Fayetteville 19 8 9 2 0 18 51 64 Vermilion County 18 3 14 1 0 7 38 77 Macon 17 2 13 2 0 6 42 71

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Roanoke 5, Macon 4

Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 1

Knoxville 7, Vermilion County 1

Pensacola 3, Huntsville 2

Peoria 9, Quad City 4

Saturday's Games

Roanoke 5, Macon 2

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled