Domingo 18 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

NHL Expanded Glance

18 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 30 24 4 2 50 116 66 16-0-2 8-4-0 5-3-0
Toronto 32 19 7 6 44 103 78 11-2-3 8-5-3 4-1-1
Tampa Bay 30 20 9 1 41 110 86 12-4-1 8-5-0 7-3-0
Florida 32 15 13 4 34 112 106 8-4-3 7-9-1 4-2-1
Detroit 30 13 11 6 32 88 97 7-6-3 6-5-3 2-5-2
Ottawa 30 14 14 2 30 95 94 8-8-0 6-6-2 4-4-0
Buffalo 30 14 14 2 30 120 106 7-8-2 7-6-0 4-6-1
Montreal 31 14 15 2 30 89 110 7-9-0 7-6-2 3-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
New Jersey 31 21 8 2 44 109 81 10-7-1 11-1-1 5-4-1
Carolina 30 18 6 6 42 89 79 7-3-1 11-3-5 5-1-0
Pittsburgh 30 18 8 4 40 106 86 9-3-2 9-5-2 4-0-1
N.Y. Rangers 32 17 10 5 39 102 89 7-6-4 10-4-1 3-4-0
Washington 33 16 13 4 36 100 96 9-5-1 7-8-3 3-2-1
N.Y. Islanders 31 17 13 1 35 99 89 9-6-0 8-7-1 7-3-0
Philadelphia 32 10 15 7 27 77 106 6-9-1 4-6-6 3-6-4
Columbus 30 10 18 2 22 83 123 8-10-1 2-8-1 3-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Dallas 32 18 8 6 42 116 90 9-3-3 9-5-3 6-2-3
Winnipeg 29 19 9 1 39 96 76 11-5-0 8-4-1 11-2-0
Minnesota 30 17 11 2 36 96 87 10-6-1 7-5-1 5-2-0
Colorado 28 15 11 2 32 87 80 6-5-2 9-6-0 6-2-1
St. Louis 31 15 15 1 31 94 113 6-7-1 9-8-0 3-4-1
Nashville 28 12 12 4 28 71 87 7-5-2 5-7-2 3-3-2
Arizona 28 10 14 4 24 80 104 4-2-1 6-12-3 0-2-2
Chicago 29 7 18 4 18 67 109 4-10-2 3-8-2 0-7-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 32 22 9 1 45 108 86 8-7-0 14-2-1 5-4-1
Los Angeles 33 16 12 5 37 109 120 7-5-2 9-7-3 2-4-2
Seattle 29 16 10 3 35 100 94 7-6-2 9-4-1 7-2-1
Edmonton 32 17 14 1 35 115 110 9-8-1 8-6-0 3-3-0
Calgary 31 13 12 6 32 92 98 10-6-2 3-6-4 3-2-1
Vancouver 29 13 13 3 29 101 112 5-7-1 8-6-2 7-2-0
San Jose 31 10 16 5 25 96 112 3-8-5 7-8-0 2-3-4
Anaheim 32 9 20 3 21 79 135 5-7-0 4-13-3 4-4-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Minnesota 4, Chicago 1

St. Louis 5, Calgary 2

Arizona 5, N.Y. Islanders 4

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 6, Detroit 3

Boston 4, Columbus 2

Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3

N.Y. Rangers 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 1

Carolina 5, Dallas 4, OT

Florida 4, New Jersey 2

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Ottawa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

