NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 30 24 4 2 50 116 66 New Jersey 31 21 8 2 44 109 81 Toronto 32 19 7 6 44 103 78 Carolina 30 18 6 6 42 89 79 Tampa Bay 30 20 9 1 41 110 86 Pittsburgh 30 18 8 4 40 106 86 N.Y. Rangers 32 17 10 5 39 102 89 Washington 33 16 13 4 36 100 96 N.Y. Islanders 31 17 13 1 35 99 89 Florida 32 15 13 4 34 112 106 Detroit 30 13 11 6 32 88 97 Ottawa 30 14 14 2 30 95 94 Buffalo 30 14 14 2 30 120 106 Montreal 31 14 15 2 30 89 110 Philadelphia 32 10 15 7 27 77 106 Columbus 30 10 18 2 22 83 123

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 32 22 9 1 45 108 86 Dallas 32 18 8 6 42 116 90 Winnipeg 29 19 9 1 39 96 76 Los Angeles 33 16 12 5 37 109 120 Minnesota 30 17 11 2 36 96 87 Seattle 29 16 10 3 35 100 94 Edmonton 32 17 14 1 35 115 110 Colorado 28 15 11 2 32 87 80 Calgary 31 13 12 6 32 92 98 St. Louis 31 15 15 1 31 94 113 Vancouver 29 13 13 3 29 101 112 Nashville 28 12 12 4 28 71 87 San Jose 31 10 16 5 25 96 112 Arizona 28 10 14 4 24 80 104 Anaheim 32 9 20 3 21 79 135 Chicago 29 7 18 4 18 67 109

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Minnesota 4, Chicago 1

St. Louis 5, Calgary 2

Arizona 5, N.Y. Islanders 4

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 6, Detroit 3

Boston 4, Columbus 2

Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3

N.Y. Rangers 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 1

Carolina 5, Dallas 4, OT

Florida 4, New Jersey 2

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Ottawa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.