Domingo 18 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

NBA Leaders

18 de Diciembre de 2022

THROUGH DECEMBER 17

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Embiid, PHI 20 221 202 666 33.3
Doncic, DAL 27 305 202 890 33.0
Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC 27 281 252 842 31.2
Antetokounmpo, MIL 24 266 182 734 30.6
Tatum, BOS 29 288 204 876 30.2
Curry, GS 26 262 124 779 30.0
Durant, BKN 29 312 196 868 29.9
Mitchell, CLE 27 281 128 796 29.5
Booker, PHO 28 282 153 784 28.0
Davis, LAL 25 255 166 685 27.4
Young, ATL 27 234 205 728 27.0
Morant, MEM 24 224 152 641 26.7
James, LAL 21 221 70 560 26.7
Brown, BOS 28 276 123 743 26.5
DeRozan, CHI 28 252 206 721 25.8
Irving, BKN 21 200 81 537 25.6
Williamson, NO 24 235 135 611 25.5
Jokic, DEN 25 231 134 615 24.6
Simons, POR 28 231 81 654 23.4
Fox, SAC 25 208 103 565 22.6

___

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Claxton, BKN 142 192 .740
Gobert, MIN 137 210 .652
Clarke, MEM 120 184 .652
Poeltl, SA 117 184 .636
Capela, ATL 143 226 .633
Jokic, DEN 231 367 .629
Sabonis, SAC 181 289 .626
Ayton, PHO 193 312 .619
Zubac, LAC 119 193 .617
Allen, CLE 132 216 .611

___

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Gobert, MIN 26 95 221 316 12.2
Davis, LAL 25 78 224 302 12.1
Capela, ATL 26 114 198 312 12.0
Sabonis, SAC 28 71 255 326 11.6
Antetokounmpo, MIL 24 49 218 267 11.1
Zubac, LAC 30 98 226 324 10.8
Vucevic, CHI 28 58 236 294 10.5
Portis, MIL 29 72 227 299 10.3
Jokic, DEN 25 49 208 257 10.3
Allen, CLE 24 72 174 246 10.2

___

Assists

G AST AVG
Haliburton, IND 28 300 10.7
Young, ATL 27 266 9.9
Jokic, DEN 25 225 9.0
Doncic, DAL 27 234 8.7
Garland, CLE 25 201 8.0
Morant, MEM 24 184 7.7
Westbrook, LAL 27 206 7.6
Holiday, MIL 22 163 7.4
Smart, BOS 27 196 7.3
Curry, GS 26 177 6.8

