NBA Leaders

THROUGH DECEMBER 17
Scoring
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid, PHI
|20
|221
|202
|666
|33.3
|Doncic, DAL
|27
|305
|202
|890
|33.0
|Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC
|27
|281
|252
|842
|31.2
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|24
|266
|182
|734
|30.6
|Tatum, BOS
|29
|288
|204
|876
|30.2
|Curry, GS
|26
|262
|124
|779
|30.0
|Durant, BKN
|29
|312
|196
|868
|29.9
|Mitchell, CLE
|27
|281
|128
|796
|29.5
|Booker, PHO
|28
|282
|153
|784
|28.0
|Davis, LAL
|25
|255
|166
|685
|27.4
|Young, ATL
|27
|234
|205
|728
|27.0
|Morant, MEM
|24
|224
|152
|641
|26.7
|James, LAL
|21
|221
|70
|560
|26.7
|Brown, BOS
|28
|276
|123
|743
|26.5
|DeRozan, CHI
|28
|252
|206
|721
|25.8
|Irving, BKN
|21
|200
|81
|537
|25.6
|Williamson, NO
|24
|235
|135
|611
|25.5
|Jokic, DEN
|25
|231
|134
|615
|24.6
|Simons, POR
|28
|231
|81
|654
|23.4
|Fox, SAC
|25
|208
|103
|565
|22.6
___
FG Percentage
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Claxton, BKN
|142
|192
|.740
|Gobert, MIN
|137
|210
|.652
|Clarke, MEM
|120
|184
|.652
|Poeltl, SA
|117
|184
|.636
|Capela, ATL
|143
|226
|.633
|Jokic, DEN
|231
|367
|.629
|Sabonis, SAC
|181
|289
|.626
|Ayton, PHO
|193
|312
|.619
|Zubac, LAC
|119
|193
|.617
|Allen, CLE
|132
|216
|.611
___
Rebounds
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Gobert, MIN
|26
|95
|221
|316
|12.2
|Davis, LAL
|25
|78
|224
|302
|12.1
|Capela, ATL
|26
|114
|198
|312
|12.0
|Sabonis, SAC
|28
|71
|255
|326
|11.6
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|24
|49
|218
|267
|11.1
|Zubac, LAC
|30
|98
|226
|324
|10.8
|Vucevic, CHI
|28
|58
|236
|294
|10.5
|Portis, MIL
|29
|72
|227
|299
|10.3
|Jokic, DEN
|25
|49
|208
|257
|10.3
|Allen, CLE
|24
|72
|174
|246
|10.2
___
Assists
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Haliburton, IND
|28
|300
|10.7
|Young, ATL
|27
|266
|9.9
|Jokic, DEN
|25
|225
|9.0
|Doncic, DAL
|27
|234
|8.7
|Garland, CLE
|25
|201
|8.0
|Morant, MEM
|24
|184
|7.7
|Westbrook, LAL
|27
|206
|7.6
|Holiday, MIL
|22
|163
|7.4
|Smart, BOS
|27
|196
|7.3
|Curry, GS
|26
|177
|6.8