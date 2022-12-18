COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 17 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NBA Conference Glance

17 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Boston 22 8 .733
Milwaukee 20 8 .714 1
Cleveland 19 11 .633 3
Brooklyn 18 12 .600 4
Philadelphia 16 12 .571 5
New York 16 13 .552
Miami 16 15 .516
Atlanta 15 15 .500 7
Indiana 15 15 .500 7
Toronto 13 16 .448
Chicago 11 17 .393 10
Washington 11 19 .367 11
Orlando 10 20 .333 12
Detroit 8 23 .258 14½
Charlotte 7 22 .241 14½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Memphis 19 9 .679
New Orleans 18 10 .643 1
Denver 17 11 .607 2
Phoenix 17 12 .586
Sacramento 16 12 .571 3
L.A. Clippers 18 14 .563 3
Portland 16 13 .552
Utah 17 14 .548
Dallas 15 14 .517
Minnesota 14 15 .483
Golden State 14 16 .467 6
L.A. Lakers 12 16 .429 7
Oklahoma City 11 18 .379
Houston 9 19 .321 10
San Antonio 9 20 .310 10½

___

Friday's Games

Atlanta 125, Charlotte 106

Sacramento 122, Detroit 113

Cleveland 118, Indiana 112

Philadelphia 118, Golden State 106

New York 114, Chicago 91

Minnesota 112, Oklahoma City 110

Dallas 130, Portland 110

L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 108

Brooklyn 119, Toronto 116

Orlando 117, Boston 109

Saturday's Games

L.A. Clippers 102, Washington 93

Miami 111, San Antonio 101

Dallas at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Orlando at Boston, 3 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Utah at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

Partidos Grupo B del Mundial Qatar 2022: Horarios y canales para ver en Perú

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El régimen de Irán detuvo a la actriz Taraneh Alidoosti, famosa por protagonizar la película ganadora del Oscar “El viajante”

El régimen de Irán detuvo a la actriz Taraneh Alidoosti, famosa por protagonizar la película ganadora del Oscar “El viajante”

Afirman que Harry y Meghan serán invitados a la coronación de Carlos III

De Kim Kardashian y Pete Davidson a Shakira y Piqué: las rupturas más impactantes del 2022

Los secretos de Rebecca De Mornay: de niñera psicópata en “La mano que mece la cuna” a mito erótico y su intenso romance con Tom Cruise

Milla Jovovich: pensó que moriría en la adolescencia, su madre le anuló un matrimonio y su padre era de la mafia rusa

TENDENCIAS

Cómo el calentamiento global afecta el color del agua de los lagos

Cómo el calentamiento global afecta el color del agua de los lagos

Los filtros que son tendencia en TikTok: Anime, cómo será tu bebé, entre otros

Cómo ahorrar batería en el computador si se usa Google Chrome

Paso a paso para compartir internet al PC desde el celular

Los planes para crear bebés con inteligencia artificial

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Murió el escritor, traductor y crítico literario Marcelo Cohen

Murió el escritor, traductor y crítico literario Marcelo Cohen

Apurímac, región natal de Dina Boluarte, extiende su insurgencia y “desobediencia civil” ante 24 muertos en protestas

Miguel Polo Polo dice que los negros no deben “andar harapientos o con el pelo hediondo”

Christian Garcés denuncia que invasores de tierras se “colaron” como voceros de paz

Ana Brenda Contreras se defendió tras ser tachada de ser “grosera” con sus fans