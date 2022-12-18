AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 26 17 6 2 1 37 75 64 Providence 25 15 4 4 2 36 77 69 Bridgeport 26 14 7 5 0 33 91 80 WB/Scranton 22 13 6 1 2 29 70 52 Charlotte 26 12 11 2 1 27 72 85 Lehigh Valley 23 12 9 1 1 26 69 68 Springfield 26 10 11 1 4 25 69 73 Hartford 24 9 10 1 4 23 61 75

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 25 15 8 1 1 32 84 78 Rochester 25 14 9 1 1 30 82 83 Cleveland 23 12 8 1 2 27 91 94 Syracuse 24 11 9 2 2 26 93 86 Belleville 25 11 13 1 0 23 87 101 Utica 22 9 9 3 1 22 64 69 Laval 27 9 14 3 1 22 92 109

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 26 15 7 2 2 34 98 73 Milwaukee 24 15 7 0 2 32 84 66 Manitoba 23 13 7 2 1 29 73 67 Rockford 24 13 8 1 2 29 92 80 Iowa 25 11 10 2 2 26 76 83 Grand Rapids 24 10 13 1 0 21 71 96 Chicago 21 6 13 2 0 14 54 88

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 25 16 7 2 0 34 74 61 Calgary 24 16 7 1 0 33 95 64 Coachella Valley 22 14 5 3 0 31 85 68 Abbotsford 24 14 8 1 1 30 86 79 Ontario 22 14 7 0 1 29 68 55 San Jose 26 13 12 0 1 27 71 82 Tucson 23 11 8 4 0 26 74 74 Henderson 27 10 16 0 1 21 70 78 Bakersfield 23 9 13 1 0 19 64 76 San Diego 26 6 20 0 0 12 64 100

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Hartford 6, Grand Rapids 4

Rochester 4, Charlotte 2

Syracuse 4, Springfield 2

Utica 5, Bridgeport 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Providence 4

WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 1

Texas 4, Iowa 2

Toronto 4, Rockford 3

Colorado 4, San Jose 3

Abbotsford 3, Henderson 2

Coachella Valley 8, San Diego 1

Ontario at Bakersfield, ppd

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 7, Laval 4

Manitoba 6, Belleville 2

Rochester 4, Charlotte 0

Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Hartford at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.