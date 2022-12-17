SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|17
|12
|3
|2
|0
|26
|67
|44
|Roanoke
|17
|11
|5
|1
|0
|24
|56
|40
|Knoxville
|18
|11
|5
|0
|2
|24
|62
|48
|Evansville
|20
|11
|7
|2
|0
|24
|62
|61
|Birmingham
|17
|11
|5
|1
|0
|23
|72
|51
|Quad City
|18
|10
|7
|1
|0
|21
|51
|45
|Huntsville
|16
|9
|7
|0
|0
|18
|49
|51
|Pensacola
|18
|9
|9
|0
|0
|18
|64
|65
|Fayetteville
|19
|8
|9
|2
|0
|18
|51
|64
|Vermilion County
|18
|3
|14
|1
|0
|7
|38
|77
|Macon
|16
|2
|12
|2
|0
|6
|40
|66
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Quad City 4, Peoria 3
Friday's Games
Roanoke 5, Macon 4
Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 1
Knoxville 7, Vermilion County 1
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Roanoke at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled