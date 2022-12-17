COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 17 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

SPHL Glance

17 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 17 12 3 2 0 26 67 44
Roanoke 17 11 5 1 0 24 56 40
Knoxville 18 11 5 0 2 24 62 48
Evansville 20 11 7 2 0 24 62 61
Birmingham 17 11 5 1 0 23 72 51
Quad City 18 10 7 1 0 21 51 45
Huntsville 16 9 7 0 0 18 49 51
Pensacola 18 9 9 0 0 18 64 65
Fayetteville 19 8 9 2 0 18 51 64
Vermilion County 18 3 14 1 0 7 38 77
Macon 16 2 12 2 0 6 40 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Quad City 4, Peoria 3

Friday's Games

Roanoke 5, Macon 4

Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 1

Knoxville 7, Vermilion County 1

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Roanoke at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

