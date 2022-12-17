NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 29 23 4 2 48 112 64 15-0-2 8-4-0 5-3-0 New Jersey 30 21 7 2 44 105 73 10-6-1 11-1-1 5-4-1 Toronto 31 19 6 6 44 101 73 11-2-3 8-4-3 4-1-1 Carolina 29 17 6 6 40 84 75 6-3-1 11-3-5 5-1-0 Pittsburgh 30 18 8 4 40 106 86 9-3-2 9-5-2 4-0-1 Tampa Bay 29 19 9 1 39 105 85 12-4-1 7-5-0 6-3-0 N.Y. Rangers 31 16 10 5 37 96 86 7-6-4 9-4-1 2-4-0 N.Y. Islanders 30 17 12 1 35 95 84 9-6-0 8-6-1 7-3-0 Washington 32 15 13 4 34 95 94 8-5-1 7-8-3 3-2-1 Detroit 29 13 10 6 32 85 91 7-5-3 6-5-3 2-4-2 Florida 31 14 13 4 32 104 102 8-4-3 6-9-1 4-2-1 Buffalo 30 14 14 2 30 119 105 7-8-2 7-6-0 4-6-1 Montreal 30 14 14 2 30 88 105 7-8-0 7-6-2 3-3-0 Ottawa 29 13 14 2 28 89 91 8-8-0 5-6-2 3-4-0 Philadelphia 31 10 14 7 27 74 100 6-8-1 4-6-6 3-5-4 Columbus 29 10 17 2 22 81 119 8-10-1 2-7-1 3-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 32 22 9 1 45 108 86 8-7-0 14-2-1 5-4-1 Dallas 31 18 8 5 41 112 85 9-3-3 9-5-2 6-2-3 Winnipeg 29 19 9 1 39 96 76 11-5-0 8-4-1 11-2-0 Los Angeles 33 16 12 5 37 109 120 7-5-2 9-7-3 2-4-2 Minnesota 30 17 11 2 36 96 87 10-6-1 7-5-1 5-2-0 Seattle 29 16 10 3 35 100 94 7-6-2 9-4-1 7-2-1 Edmonton 31 17 13 1 35 112 106 9-7-1 8-6-0 3-2-0 Colorado 28 15 11 2 32 87 80 6-5-2 9-6-0 6-2-1 Calgary 30 13 11 6 32 90 93 10-5-2 3-6-4 3-2-1 Vancouver 29 13 13 3 29 101 112 5-7-1 8-6-2 7-2-0 St. Louis 30 14 15 1 29 89 111 6-7-1 8-8-0 3-4-1 Nashville 28 12 12 4 28 71 87 7-5-2 5-7-2 3-3-2 San Jose 31 10 16 5 25 96 112 3-8-5 7-8-0 2-3-4 Arizona 27 9 14 4 22 74 99 3-2-1 6-12-3 0-2-2 Anaheim 31 8 20 3 19 75 132 5-7-0 3-13-3 3-4-0 Chicago 29 7 18 4 18 67 109 4-10-2 3-8-2 0-7-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Carolina 3, Seattle 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 1

Philadelphia 2, New Jersey 1

Anaheim 5, Montreal 2

Dallas 2, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 4, Florida 2

Los Angeles 3, Boston 2, SO

Winnipeg 2, Nashville 1, OT

Vegas 4, Chicago 1

Buffalo 4, Colorado 2

St. Louis 4, Edmonton 3, SO

Friday's Games

Minnesota 4, Chicago 1

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Ottawa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.