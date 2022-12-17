COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 16 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

NBA Expanded Glance

16 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Boston 22 7 .759 7-3 W-1 11-2 11-5 14-5
Brooklyn 17 12 .586 5 8-2 W-4 10-5 7-7 13-6
Philadelphia 15 12 .556 6 6-4 W-3 10-5 5-7 11-8
New York 15 13 .536 6-4 W-5 7-7 8-6 10-6
Toronto 13 15 .464 4-6 L-3 10-4 3-11 9-11

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Miami 15 15 .500 6-4 W-3 9-6 6-9 8-9
Atlanta 15 15 .500 4-6 W-1 9-5 6-10 11-11
Washington 11 18 .379 1-9 L-8 8-7 3-11 7-13
Orlando 9 20 .310 4-6 W-4 8-9 1-11 5-15
Charlotte 7 22 .241 2-8 L-7 4-11 3-11 4-17

Central Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Milwaukee 20 8 .714 7-3 L-1 13-3 7-5 11-4
Cleveland 18 11 .621 6-4 W-1 12-2 6-9 13-5
Indiana 15 14 .517 4-6 W-1 9-6 6-8 10-6
Chicago 11 16 .407 4-6 L-2 7-6 4-10 9-8
Detroit 8 23 .258 13½ 3-7 L-1 4-10 4-13 3-14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Memphis 19 9 .679 9-1 W-7 13-2 6-7 8-6
New Orleans 18 10 .643 1 7-3 L-2 12-3 6-7 12-7
Dallas 14 14 .500 5 5-5 L-1 11-5 3-9 9-5
San Antonio 9 19 .321 10 3-7 L-1 5-11 4-8 3-17
Houston 9 19 .321 10 5-5 L-1 6-6 3-13 5-14

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Denver 17 10 .630 7-3 W-3 8-3 9-7 14-6
Portland 16 12 .571 6-4 W-3 7-6 9-6 12-7
Utah 17 14 .548 2 5-5 W-2 11-5 6-9 15-9
Minnesota 13 15 .464 3-7 L-3 7-7 6-8 7-11
Oklahoma City 11 17 .393 4-6 L-4 6-6 5-11 5-10

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Phoenix 17 12 .586 4-6 W-1 12-3 5-9 14-8
Sacramento 16 12 .571 ½ 6-4 W-2 8-4 8-8 5-6
L.A. Clippers 17 14 .548 1 5-5 L-1 9-7 8-7 11-11
Golden State 14 15 .483 3 5-5 L-2 12-2 2-13 9-8
L.A. Lakers 11 16 .407 5 5-5 L-1 6-7 5-9 6-10

___

Thursday's Games

Memphis 142, Milwaukee 101

Miami 111, Houston 108

Utah 132, New Orleans 129, OT

Phoenix 111, L.A. Clippers 95

Friday's Games

Atlanta 125, Charlotte 106

Sacramento 122, Detroit 113

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Orlando at Boston, 3 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Utah at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

