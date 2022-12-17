NBA Expanded Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|11-2
|11-5
|14-5
|Brooklyn
|17
|12
|.586
|5
|8-2
|W-4
|10-5
|7-7
|13-6
|Philadelphia
|15
|12
|.556
|6
|6-4
|W-3
|10-5
|5-7
|11-8
|New York
|15
|13
|.536
|6½
|6-4
|W-5
|7-7
|8-6
|10-6
|Toronto
|13
|15
|.464
|8½
|4-6
|L-3
|10-4
|3-11
|9-11
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|15
|15
|.500
|—
|6-4
|W-3
|9-6
|6-9
|8-9
|Atlanta
|15
|15
|.500
|—
|4-6
|W-1
|9-5
|6-10
|11-11
|Washington
|11
|18
|.379
|3½
|1-9
|L-8
|8-7
|3-11
|7-13
|Orlando
|9
|20
|.310
|5½
|4-6
|W-4
|8-9
|1-11
|5-15
|Charlotte
|7
|22
|.241
|7½
|2-8
|L-7
|4-11
|3-11
|4-17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Milwaukee
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|13-3
|7-5
|11-4
|Cleveland
|18
|11
|.621
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|12-2
|6-9
|13-5
|Indiana
|15
|14
|.517
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|9-6
|6-8
|10-6
|Chicago
|11
|16
|.407
|8½
|4-6
|L-2
|7-6
|4-10
|9-8
|Detroit
|8
|23
|.258
|13½
|3-7
|L-1
|4-10
|4-13
|3-14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Memphis
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|9-1
|W-7
|13-2
|6-7
|8-6
|New Orleans
|18
|10
|.643
|1
|7-3
|L-2
|12-3
|6-7
|12-7
|Dallas
|14
|14
|.500
|5
|5-5
|L-1
|11-5
|3-9
|9-5
|San Antonio
|9
|19
|.321
|10
|3-7
|L-1
|5-11
|4-8
|3-17
|Houston
|9
|19
|.321
|10
|5-5
|L-1
|6-6
|3-13
|5-14
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Denver
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|8-3
|9-7
|14-6
|Portland
|16
|12
|.571
|1½
|6-4
|W-3
|7-6
|9-6
|12-7
|Utah
|17
|14
|.548
|2
|5-5
|W-2
|11-5
|6-9
|15-9
|Minnesota
|13
|15
|.464
|4½
|3-7
|L-3
|7-7
|6-8
|7-11
|Oklahoma City
|11
|17
|.393
|6½
|4-6
|L-4
|6-6
|5-11
|5-10
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Phoenix
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|4-6
|W-1
|12-3
|5-9
|14-8
|Sacramento
|16
|12
|.571
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|8-4
|8-8
|5-6
|L.A. Clippers
|17
|14
|.548
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|9-7
|8-7
|11-11
|Golden State
|14
|15
|.483
|3
|5-5
|L-2
|12-2
|2-13
|9-8
|L.A. Lakers
|11
|16
|.407
|5
|5-5
|L-1
|6-7
|5-9
|6-10
___
Thursday's Games
Memphis 142, Milwaukee 101
Miami 111, Houston 108
Utah 132, New Orleans 129, OT
Phoenix 111, L.A. Clippers 95
Friday's Games
Atlanta 125, Charlotte 106
Sacramento 122, Detroit 113
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.
Miami at San Antonio, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.
Utah at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Orlando at Boston, 3 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Utah at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.