Viernes 16 de Diciembre de 2022
AHL Glance

16 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 26 17 6 2 1 37 75 64
Providence 25 15 4 4 2 36 77 69
Bridgeport 26 14 7 5 0 33 91 80
WB/Scranton 22 13 6 1 2 29 70 52
Charlotte 25 12 10 2 1 27 72 81
Lehigh Valley 23 12 9 1 1 26 69 68
Springfield 26 10 11 1 4 25 69 73
Hartford 24 9 10 1 4 23 61 75

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 24 14 8 1 1 30 80 75
Rochester 24 13 9 1 1 28 78 83
Syracuse 24 11 9 2 2 26 93 86
Cleveland 22 11 8 1 2 25 84 90
Belleville 24 11 12 1 0 23 85 95
Utica 22 9 9 3 1 22 64 69
Laval 26 9 13 3 1 22 88 102

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 24 15 7 0 2 32 84 66
Texas 25 14 7 2 2 32 94 71
Rockford 23 13 7 1 2 29 89 76
Manitoba 22 12 7 2 1 27 67 65
Iowa 24 11 9 2 2 26 74 79
Grand Rapids 24 10 13 1 0 21 71 96
Chicago 21 6 13 2 0 14 54 88

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 24 16 7 1 0 33 95 64
Colorado 24 15 7 2 0 32 70 58
Coachella Valley 21 13 5 3 0 29 77 67
Ontario 22 14 7 0 1 29 68 55
Abbotsford 23 13 8 1 1 28 83 77
San Jose 25 13 11 0 1 27 68 78
Tucson 23 11 8 4 0 26 74 74
Henderson 26 10 15 0 1 21 68 75
Bakersfield 23 9 13 1 0 19 64 76
San Diego 25 6 19 0 0 12 63 92

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Texas 6, Chicago 3

Calgary 3, Manitoba 2

Friday's Games

Hartford 6, Grand Rapids 4

Rochester 4, Charlotte 2

Syracuse 4, Springfield 2

Utica 5, Bridgeport 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Providence 4

WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 1

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Laval at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Hartford at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

