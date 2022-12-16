COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 16 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

NHL Glance

16 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 29 23 4 2 48 112 64
Toronto 31 19 6 6 44 101 73
Tampa Bay 29 19 9 1 39 105 85
Detroit 29 13 10 6 32 85 91
Florida 31 14 13 4 32 104 102
Montreal 30 14 14 2 30 88 105
Ottawa 29 13 14 2 28 89 91
Buffalo 29 13 14 2 28 118 103

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 30 21 7 2 44 105 73
Carolina 29 17 6 6 40 84 75
Pittsburgh 30 18 8 4 40 106 86
N.Y. Rangers 31 16 10 5 37 96 86
N.Y. Islanders 30 17 12 1 35 95 84
Washington 32 15 13 4 34 95 94
Philadelphia 31 10 14 7 27 74 100
Columbus 29 10 17 2 22 81 119

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 31 18 8 5 41 112 85
Winnipeg 29 19 9 1 39 96 76
Minnesota 29 16 11 2 34 92 86
Colorado 27 15 10 2 32 85 79
Nashville 28 12 12 4 28 71 87
St. Louis 29 13 15 1 27 86 110
Arizona 27 9 14 4 22 74 99
Chicago 28 7 17 4 18 66 105

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 32 22 9 1 45 108 86
Los Angeles 33 16 12 5 37 109 120
Seattle 29 16 10 3 35 100 94
Edmonton 30 17 13 0 34 111 103
Calgary 30 13 11 6 32 90 93
Vancouver 29 13 13 3 29 101 112
San Jose 31 10 16 5 25 96 112
Anaheim 31 8 20 3 19 75 132

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 3, Montreal 2

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Vancouver 4, Calgary 3, SO

Thursday's Games

Carolina 3, Seattle 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 1

Philadelphia 2, New Jersey 1

Anaheim 5, Montreal 2

Dallas 2, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 4, Florida 2

Los Angeles 3, Boston 2, SO

Winnipeg 2, Nashville 1, OT

Vegas 4, Chicago 1

Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Ottawa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

