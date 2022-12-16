AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 25 17 5 2 1 37 74 61 Providence 24 15 4 3 2 35 73 64 Bridgeport 25 14 6 5 0 33 89 75 WB/Scranton 21 12 6 1 2 27 67 51 Charlotte 24 12 9 2 1 27 70 77 Springfield 25 10 10 1 4 25 67 69 Lehigh Valley 22 11 9 1 1 24 64 64 Hartford 23 8 10 1 4 21 55 71

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 24 14 8 1 1 30 80 75 Rochester 23 12 9 1 1 26 74 81 Cleveland 22 11 8 1 2 25 84 90 Syracuse 23 10 9 2 2 24 89 84 Belleville 24 11 12 1 0 23 85 95 Laval 26 9 13 3 1 22 88 102 Utica 21 8 9 3 1 20 59 67

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 24 15 7 0 2 32 84 66 Texas 25 14 7 2 2 32 94 71 Rockford 23 13 7 1 2 29 89 76 Manitoba 22 12 7 2 1 27 67 65 Iowa 24 11 9 2 2 26 74 79 Grand Rapids 23 10 12 1 0 21 67 90 Chicago 21 6 13 2 0 14 54 88

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 24 16 7 1 0 33 95 64 Colorado 24 15 7 2 0 32 70 58 Coachella Valley 21 13 5 3 0 29 77 67 Ontario 22 14 7 0 1 29 68 55 Abbotsford 23 13 8 1 1 28 83 77 San Jose 25 13 11 0 1 27 68 78 Tucson 23 11 8 4 0 26 74 74 Henderson 26 10 15 0 1 21 68 75 Bakersfield 23 9 13 1 0 19 64 76 San Diego 25 6 19 0 0 12 63 92

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Laval 5, Utica 2

Springfield 2, Bridgeport 1

Hartford 4, Milwaukee 3

Coachella Valley 4, Tucson 3

Abbotsford 5, San Diego 4

Henderson 5, San Jose 0

Thursday's Games

Texas 6, Chicago 3

Calgary 3, Manitoba 2

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Laval at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Hartford at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.