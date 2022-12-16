ADVISORY PERU-POLITICS/CASTILLO

Supporters of Peru's Castillo gather outside prison where he is held

Start: 16 Dec 2022 00:51 GMT

End: 16 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

LIMA, PERU – Supporters of ousted former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo gather outside the prison where he is being held to demand his release, as judicial authorities consider whether to keep him in custody.

