ADVISORY ++FLASH++ 7194-FRANCE-FIRE/LYON

Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including five children

Start: 16 Dec 2022 08:50 GMT

End: 16 Dec 2022 08:51 GMT

VAULX-EN-VELIN - Ten people, including five children aged three to 15, were killed in a fire in the early hours of Friday in a residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near the French city of Lyon.

