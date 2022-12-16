COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 16 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY ++FLASH++ 7194-FRANCE-FIRE/LYON

REUTERS

DEC 16

16 de Diciembre de 2022

Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including five children

VAULX-EN-VELIN - Ten people, including five children aged three to 15, were killed in a fire in the early hours of Friday in a residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near the French city of Lyon.

