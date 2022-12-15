COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
SPHL Glance

15 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 16 12 3 1 0 25 64 40
Evansville 20 11 7 2 0 24 62 61
Roanoke 16 10 5 1 0 22 51 36
Knoxville 17 10 5 0 2 22 55 47
Birmingham 16 10 5 1 0 21 67 50
Quad City 17 9 7 1 0 19 47 42
Huntsville 16 9 7 0 0 18 49 51
Pensacola 18 9 9 0 0 18 64 65
Fayetteville 18 8 8 2 0 18 50 59
Vermilion County 17 3 13 1 0 7 37 70
Macon 15 2 11 2 0 6 36 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Quad City at Peoria, 11:30 a.m.

Friday's Games

Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Roanoke at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

