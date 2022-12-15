COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 15 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

Scottish Results

15 de Diciembre de 2022

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Thursday's Match

Rangers 3, Hibernian FC 2

Saturday's Matches

Aberdeen vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m.

Hearts vs. Kilmarnock, 10 a.m.

Livingston FC vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

Motherwell vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.

Ross County vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Match

Aberdeen vs. Rangers, 3 p.m.

Wednesday's Match

Celtic vs. Livingston FC, 2:45 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Ross County vs. Rangers, 2:30 p.m.

Motherwell vs. Kilmarnock, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Celtic vs. St. Johnstone, 7:30 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Aberdeen, 7:30 a.m.

Dundee United vs. Hearts, 9 a.m.

Hibernian FC vs. Livingston FC, 9 a.m.

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

