NHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|28
|23
|4
|1
|47
|110
|61
|Toronto
|30
|19
|5
|6
|44
|100
|70
|Tampa Bay
|28
|18
|9
|1
|37
|101
|84
|Detroit
|29
|13
|10
|6
|32
|86
|94
|Florida
|30
|14
|12
|4
|32
|102
|98
|Montreal
|29
|14
|13
|2
|30
|86
|100
|Ottawa
|29
|13
|14
|2
|28
|89
|91
|Buffalo
|29
|13
|14
|2
|28
|115
|103
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|29
|21
|6
|2
|44
|104
|71
|Carolina
|28
|16
|6
|6
|38
|81
|73
|Pittsburgh
|29
|17
|8
|4
|38
|102
|84
|N.Y. Islanders
|30
|17
|12
|1
|35
|95
|84
|N.Y. Rangers
|30
|15
|10
|5
|35
|93
|85
|Washington
|31
|15
|12
|4
|34
|94
|92
|Philadelphia
|30
|9
|14
|7
|25
|72
|99
|Columbus
|28
|10
|16
|2
|22
|80
|115
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|30
|17
|8
|5
|39
|110
|84
|Winnipeg
|28
|18
|9
|1
|37
|94
|75
|Minnesota
|29
|16
|11
|2
|34
|95
|87
|Colorado
|27
|15
|10
|2
|32
|85
|76
|Nashville
|27
|12
|12
|3
|27
|70
|85
|St. Louis
|29
|13
|15
|1
|27
|85
|108
|Arizona
|27
|9
|14
|4
|22
|74
|99
|Chicago
|27
|7
|16
|4
|18
|65
|101
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|31
|21
|9
|1
|43
|104
|85
|Seattle
|28
|16
|9
|3
|35
|98
|91
|Los Angeles
|32
|15
|12
|5
|35
|106
|118
|Edmonton
|30
|17
|13
|0
|34
|109
|102
|Calgary
|29
|13
|11
|5
|31
|87
|89
|Vancouver
|28
|12
|13
|3
|27
|97
|109
|San Jose
|31
|10
|16
|5
|25
|96
|112
|Anaheim
|30
|7
|20
|3
|17
|70
|130
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Florida 4, Columbus 0
Dallas 4, New Jersey 1
Buffalo 6, Los Angeles 0
Toronto 7, Anaheim 0
Carolina 1, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 2
Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO
Edmonton 6, Nashville 3
Vegas 6, Winnipeg 5
Washington 7, Chicago 3
Colorado 3, Philadelphia 2
San Jose 3, Arizona 2
Wednesday's Games
Ottawa 3, Montreal 2
Minnesota 4, Detroit 1
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Columbus at Boston, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Florida at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.