Agencias

NHL Glance

15 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 28 23 4 1 47 110 61
Toronto 30 19 5 6 44 100 70
Tampa Bay 28 18 9 1 37 101 84
Detroit 29 13 10 6 32 86 94
Florida 30 14 12 4 32 102 98
Montreal 29 14 13 2 30 86 100
Ottawa 29 13 14 2 28 89 91
Buffalo 29 13 14 2 28 115 103

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 29 21 6 2 44 104 71
Carolina 28 16 6 6 38 81 73
Pittsburgh 29 17 8 4 38 102 84
N.Y. Islanders 30 17 12 1 35 95 84
N.Y. Rangers 30 15 10 5 35 93 85
Washington 31 15 12 4 34 94 92
Philadelphia 30 9 14 7 25 72 99
Columbus 28 10 16 2 22 80 115

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 30 17 8 5 39 110 84
Winnipeg 28 18 9 1 37 94 75
Minnesota 29 16 11 2 34 95 87
Colorado 27 15 10 2 32 85 76
Nashville 27 12 12 3 27 70 85
St. Louis 29 13 15 1 27 85 108
Arizona 27 9 14 4 22 74 99
Chicago 27 7 16 4 18 65 101

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 31 21 9 1 43 104 85
Seattle 28 16 9 3 35 98 91
Los Angeles 32 15 12 5 35 106 118
Edmonton 30 17 13 0 34 109 102
Calgary 29 13 11 5 31 87 89
Vancouver 28 12 13 3 27 97 109
San Jose 31 10 16 5 25 96 112
Anaheim 30 7 20 3 17 70 130

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Florida 4, Columbus 0

Dallas 4, New Jersey 1

Buffalo 6, Los Angeles 0

Toronto 7, Anaheim 0

Carolina 1, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 2

Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Edmonton 6, Nashville 3

Vegas 6, Winnipeg 5

Washington 7, Chicago 3

Colorado 3, Philadelphia 2

San Jose 3, Arizona 2

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 3, Montreal 2

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

