Agencias

NBA Glance

15 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 22 7 .759
Brooklyn 17 12 .586 5
Philadelphia 15 12 .556 6
New York 15 13 .536
Toronto 13 15 .464

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 14 15 .483
Atlanta 14 15 .483
Washington 11 17 .393
Orlando 9 20 .310 5
Charlotte 7 21 .250

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 20 7 .741
Cleveland 17 11 .607
Indiana 15 14 .517 6
Chicago 11 16 .407 9
Detroit 8 22 .267 13½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
New Orleans 18 9 .667
Memphis 18 9 .667
Dallas 14 13 .519 4
Houston 9 18 .333 9
San Antonio 9 19 .321

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 16 10 .615
Portland 16 12 .571 1
Utah 16 14 .533 2
Minnesota 13 14 .481
Oklahoma City 11 17 .393 6

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 16 12 .571
Sacramento 15 12 .556 ½
L.A. Clippers 16 13 .552 ½
Golden State 14 15 .483
L.A. Lakers 11 16 .407

___

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 123, Sacramento 103

Milwaukee 128, Golden State 111

Houston 111, Phoenix 97

Utah 121, New Orleans 100

Boston 122, L.A. Lakers 118, OT

Wednesday's Games

Orlando 135, Atlanta 124

Indiana 125, Golden State 119

Detroit 141, Charlotte 134, OT

Sacramento 124, Toronto 123

New York 128, Chicago 120, OT

Miami 110, Oklahoma City 108

Portland 128, San Antonio 112

Cleveland at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at Houston, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

