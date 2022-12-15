COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 15 de Diciembre de 2022
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

15 de Diciembre de 2022

THROUGH DECEMBER 14

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 11 636 18 1.70
Linus Ullmark Boston 20 1146 35 1.83
Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 12 684 23 2.02
Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 11 642 25 2.34
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1142 45 2.36
Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 19 1028 41 2.39
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 22 1319 54 2.46
Ville Husso Detroit 20 1183 49 2.49
Jake Oettinger Dallas 21 1179 49 2.49
Matt Murray Toronto 10 600 25 2.50
Cam Talbot Ottawa 16 836 35 2.51
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 22 1334 56 2.52
Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 48 2.56
Adin Hill Vegas 11 664 29 2.62
Antti Raanta Carolina 9 526 23 2.62
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 21 1256 55 2.63
Spencer Knight Florida 15 841 37 2.64
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 18 1088 48 2.65
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 19 1147 51 2.67
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 11 648 29 2.69

___

Goaltenders Win Record

Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Linus Ullmark Boston 20 1146 17 1 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 22 1334 14 4 4
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 22 1319 14 7 1
Logan Thompson Vegas 20 1200 13 7 0
Martin Jones Seattle 21 1157 13 5 2
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 19 1147 13 3 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 21 1256 12 8 1
Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 19 1028 12 2 2
Ville Husso Detroit 20 1183 11 5 4
Jake Oettinger Dallas 21 1179 11 4 3
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 18 1088 11 5 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 22 1244 10 11 1
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1142 10 9 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 19 1103 10 7 1
Juuse Saros Nashville 20 1165 9 8 3
Jake Allen Montreal 19 1141 9 10 0
Stuart Skinner Edmonton 17 999 9 7 0
Spencer Martin Vancouver 15 848 9 3 1
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 11 636 9 2 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record

Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 11 636 18 277 .939 9 2 0
Linus Ullmark Boston 20 1146 35 531 .938 17 1 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 22 1319 54 678 .926 14 7 1
Matt Murray Toronto 10 600 25 312 .926 7 1 2
Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 12 684 23 286 .926 7 1 4
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1142 45 556 .925 10 9 0
Craig Anderson Buffalo 12 686 31 363 .921 6 4 1
Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 11 642 25 292 .921 6 4 1
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 19 1147 51 590 .920 13 3 3
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 18 1088 48 553 .920 11 5 2
Stuart Skinner Edmonton 17 999 46 525 .919 9 7 0
Spencer Knight Florida 15 841 37 420 .919 8 4 3
Ville Husso Detroit 20 1183 49 547 .918 11 5 4
Cam Talbot Ottawa 16 836 35 386 .917 7 7 0
Logan Thompson Vegas 20 1200 54 593 .917 13 7 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 22 1334 56 610 .916 14 4 4
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 10 599 28 305 .916 4 5 1
Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 48 522 .916 8 9 2
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 11 648 29 315 .916 7 3 1
Jake Oettinger Dallas 21 1179 49 532 .916 11 4 3

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record

Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 22 1319 3 14 7 1
Ville Husso Detroit 20 1183 3 11 5 4
Pyotr Kochetkov Carolina 12 684 3 7 1 4
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 22 1244 2 10 11 1
Logan Thompson Vegas 20 1200 2 13 7 0
Karel Vejmelka Arizona 20 1192 2 8 8 3
Jake Oettinger Dallas 21 1179 2 11 4 3
Linus Ullmark Boston 20 1146 2 17 1 0
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 20 1142 2 10 9 0
Darcy Kuemper Washington 20 1126 2 8 9 2
Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 19 1028 2 12 2 2
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 11 636 2 9 2 0

