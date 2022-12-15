THROUGH DECEMBER 14
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|11
|636
|18
|1.70
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|20
|1146
|35
|1.83
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|12
|684
|23
|2.02
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|11
|642
|25
|2.34
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1142
|45
|2.36
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|19
|1028
|41
|2.39
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|22
|1319
|54
|2.46
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|20
|1183
|49
|2.49
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|21
|1179
|49
|2.49
|Matt Murray
|Toronto
|10
|600
|25
|2.50
|Cam Talbot
|Ottawa
|16
|836
|35
|2.51
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|22
|1334
|56
|2.52
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|20
|1126
|48
|2.56
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|11
|664
|29
|2.62
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|9
|526
|23
|2.62
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|21
|1256
|55
|2.63
|Spencer Knight
|Florida
|15
|841
|37
|2.64
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|18
|1088
|48
|2.65
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|19
|1147
|51
|2.67
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|11
|648
|29
|2.69
___
Goaltenders Win Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|20
|1146
|17
|1
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|22
|1334
|14
|4
|4
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|22
|1319
|14
|7
|1
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|20
|1200
|13
|7
|0
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|21
|1157
|13
|5
|2
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|19
|1147
|13
|3
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|21
|1256
|12
|8
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|19
|1028
|12
|2
|2
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|20
|1183
|11
|5
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|21
|1179
|11
|4
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|18
|1088
|11
|5
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|22
|1244
|10
|11
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1142
|10
|9
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|19
|1103
|10
|7
|1
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|20
|1165
|9
|8
|3
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|19
|1141
|9
|10
|0
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|17
|999
|9
|7
|0
|Spencer Martin
|Vancouver
|15
|848
|9
|3
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|11
|636
|9
|2
|0
___
Goaltenders Saves Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|11
|636
|18
|277
|.939
|9
|2
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|20
|1146
|35
|531
|.938
|17
|1
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|22
|1319
|54
|678
|.926
|14
|7
|1
|Matt Murray
|Toronto
|10
|600
|25
|312
|.926
|7
|1
|2
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|12
|684
|23
|286
|.926
|7
|1
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1142
|45
|556
|.925
|10
|9
|0
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|12
|686
|31
|363
|.921
|6
|4
|1
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|11
|642
|25
|292
|.921
|6
|4
|1
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|19
|1147
|51
|590
|.920
|13
|3
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|18
|1088
|48
|553
|.920
|11
|5
|2
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|17
|999
|46
|525
|.919
|9
|7
|0
|Spencer Knight
|Florida
|15
|841
|37
|420
|.919
|8
|4
|3
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|20
|1183
|49
|547
|.918
|11
|5
|4
|Cam Talbot
|Ottawa
|16
|836
|35
|386
|.917
|7
|7
|0
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|20
|1200
|54
|593
|.917
|13
|7
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|22
|1334
|56
|610
|.916
|14
|4
|4
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|10
|599
|28
|305
|.916
|4
|5
|1
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|20
|1126
|48
|522
|.916
|8
|9
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|11
|648
|29
|315
|.916
|7
|3
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|21
|1179
|49
|532
|.916
|11
|4
|3
___
Goaltenders Shutout Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|22
|1319
|3
|14
|7
|1
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|20
|1183
|3
|11
|5
|4
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|12
|684
|3
|7
|1
|4
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|22
|1244
|2
|10
|11
|1
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|20
|1200
|2
|13
|7
|0
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|20
|1192
|2
|8
|8
|3
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|21
|1179
|2
|11
|4
|3
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|20
|1146
|2
|17
|1
|0
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1142
|2
|10
|9
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|20
|1126
|2
|8
|9
|2
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|19
|1028
|2
|12
|2
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|11
|636
|2
|9
|2
|0