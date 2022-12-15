AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 25 17 5 2 1 37 74 61 Providence 24 15 4 3 2 35 73 64 Bridgeport 25 14 6 5 0 33 89 75 WB/Scranton 21 12 6 1 2 27 67 51 Charlotte 24 12 9 2 1 27 70 77 Springfield 25 10 10 1 4 25 67 69 Lehigh Valley 22 11 9 1 1 24 64 64 Hartford 22 7 10 1 4 19 51 68

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 24 14 8 1 1 30 80 75 Rochester 23 12 9 1 1 26 74 81 Cleveland 22 11 8 1 2 25 84 90 Syracuse 23 10 9 2 2 24 89 84 Belleville 24 11 12 1 0 23 85 95 Laval 26 9 13 3 1 22 88 102 Utica 21 8 9 3 1 20 59 67

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 23 15 7 0 1 31 81 62 Texas 24 13 7 2 2 30 88 68 Rockford 23 13 7 1 2 29 89 76 Manitoba 21 12 6 2 1 27 65 62 Iowa 24 11 9 2 2 26 74 79 Grand Rapids 23 10 12 1 0 21 67 90 Chicago 20 6 12 2 0 14 51 82

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 24 15 7 2 0 32 70 58 Calgary 23 15 7 1 0 31 92 62 Ontario 22 14 7 0 1 29 68 55 Coachella Valley 20 12 5 3 0 27 73 64 San Jose 24 13 10 0 1 27 68 73 Abbotsford 22 12 8 1 1 26 78 73 Tucson 22 11 7 4 0 26 71 70 Bakersfield 23 9 13 1 0 19 64 76 Henderson 25 9 15 0 1 19 63 75 San Diego 24 6 18 0 0 12 59 87

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Rockford 7, Iowa 4

Tucson 7, Coachella Valley 2

Manitoba 4, Calgary 1

Wednesday's Games

Laval 5, Utica 2

Springfield 2, Bridgeport 1

Hartford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Laval at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Hartford at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.