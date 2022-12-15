ADVISORY USA-AFRICA/BIDEN

Africa leaders attend summit in Washington, D.C.

Start: 15 Dec 2022 16:15 GMT

End: 15 Dec 2022 17:15 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - United States brings together leaders from across African continent for major summit in Washington to discuss pressing challenges from food security to climate change.

---

SCHEDULE (SUBJECT TO CHANGE):

1615-1815GMT - Leaders Session - Partnering on Agenda 2063

Discussion Session 1: “An Africa of good governance, democracy, respect for human rights, justice, and the rule of law”

Discussion Session 2: “A peaceful and secure Africa”

Discussion Session 3: “A prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development”

1900-2000GMT : Leaders Working Lunch - Multilateral Partnerships with Africa to Meet Global Challenges

2040-2050GMT : Summit Family Photo

2100-2230GMT : Leaders Session - Promoting Food Security and Food Systems Resilience

---

LIST OF SUMMIT ATTENDEES:

African Union His Excellency Moussa FAKI Mahamat, Chairperson for the Commission of the African Union

Algeria His Excellency Aïmene BENABDERRAHMANE, Prime Minister of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

Angola His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves LOURENÇO, President of the Republic of Angola

Benin His Excellency Patrice Athanase Guillaume TALON, President of the Republic of Benin

Botswana His Excellency Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe MASISI, President of the Republic of Botswana

Burundi His Excellency Evariste NDAYISHIMIYE, President of the Republic of Burundi

Cabo Verde His Excellency Ulisses CORREIA E SILVA, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cabo Verde

Cameroon His Excellency Paul BIYA, President of the Republic of Cameroon

Central African Republic His Excellency Faustin Archange TOUADERA, President of the Central African Republic

Chad His Excellency Mahamat Idriss DEBY Itno, President of Transition Republic of Chad

Comoros His Excellency Azali ASSOUMANI, President of the Union of the Comoros

Congo, Democratic Republic of the His Excellency Felix Antoine TSHISEKEDI Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Congo, Republic of the His Excellency Denis SASSOU N'GUESSO, President of the Republic of the Congo

Côte d’Ivoire His Excellency Patrick ACHI, Prime Minister of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire

Djibouti His Excellency Ismail Omar GUELLEH, President of the Republic of Djibouti

Egypt His Excellency Abdel Fattah Said ALSISI, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt

Equatorial Guinea His Excellency Teodoro OBIANG Nguema Mbasogo, President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea

Eswatini The Right Honorable Cleopas Sipho DLAMINI, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini

Ethiopia His Excellency ABIY Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

Gabon His Excellency Ali BONGO Ondimba, President of the Republic of Gabon

Gambia, The His Excellency Mamadou TANGARA, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of The Gambia

Ghana His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa AKUFO-ADDO, President of the Republic of Ghana

Guinea-Bissau His Excellency Umaro Sissoco EMBALÓ, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau

Kenya His Excellency William RUTO, President of the Republic of Kenya

Lesotho The Right Honorable Ntsokoane Samuel MATEKANE, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho

Liberia His Excellency George Manneh WEAH, President of the Republic of Liberia

Libya His Excellency Mohamed Younis MENFI, President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya

Madagascar His Excellency Andry Nirina RAJOELINA, President of the Republic of Madagascar

Malawi His Excellency Lazarus McCarthy CHAKWERA, President of the Republic of Malawi

Mauritania His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El GHAZOUANI, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

Mauritius The Honorable Pravind Kumar JUGNAUTH, Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius

Morocco His Excellency Aziz AKHANNOUCH, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Morocco

Mozambique His Excellency Filipe Jacinto NYUSI, President of the Republic of Mozambique

Namibia His Excellency Hage Gottfried GEINGOB, President of the Republic of Namibia

Niger His Excellency Mohamed BAZOUM, President of the Republic of Niger

Nigeria His Excellency Muhammadu BUHARI, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Rwanda His Excellency Paul KAGAME, President of the Republic of Rwanda

São Tomé and Príncipe His Excellency Patrice Emery TROVOADA, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe

Senegal His Excellency Macky SALL, President of the Republic of Senegal

Seychelles His Excellency Wavel John Charles RAMKALAWAN, President of the Republic of Seychelles

Sierra Leone His Excellency Julius Maada BIO, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone

Somalia His Excellency HASSAN SHEIKH Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia

South Africa Her Excellency Naledi Grace Mandisa PANDOR, Minister for International Relations & Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa

South Sudan The Honorable Mayiik Ayii DENG, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Transitional Government of South Sudan

Tanzania Her Excellency Samia Suluhu HASSAN, President of the United Republic of Tanzania

Togo His Excellency Faure Essozimna GNASSINGBE, President of the Togolese Republic

Tunisia His Excellency Kais SAIED, President of the Republic of Tunisia

United States The Honorable Joseph R. BIDEN, Jr., President of the United States of America

Uganda His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta MUSEVENI, President of the Republic of Uganda

Zambia His Excellency Hakainde Sammy HICHILEMA, President of the Republic of Zambia

Zimbabwe The Honorable Frederick Makamure SHAVA, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe

