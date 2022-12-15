ADVISORY USA-AFRICA/BIDEN

Africa leaders attend summit in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - United States brings together leaders from across African continent for major summit in Washington to discuss pressing challenges from food security to climate change.
SCHEDULE (SUBJECT TO CHANGE):
1615-1815GMT - Leaders Session - Partnering on Agenda 2063
Discussion Session 1: “An Africa of good governance, democracy, respect for human rights, justice, and the rule of law”
Discussion Session 2: “A peaceful and secure Africa”
Discussion Session 3: “A prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development”
1900-2000GMT : Leaders Working Lunch - Multilateral Partnerships with Africa to Meet Global Challenges
2040-2050GMT : Summit Family Photo
2100-2230GMT : Leaders Session - Promoting Food Security and Food Systems Resilience
LIST OF SUMMIT ATTENDEES:
African Union His Excellency Moussa FAKI Mahamat, Chairperson for the Commission of the African Union
Algeria His Excellency Aïmene BENABDERRAHMANE, Prime Minister of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria
Angola His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves LOURENÇO, President of the Republic of Angola
Benin His Excellency Patrice Athanase Guillaume TALON, President of the Republic of Benin
Botswana His Excellency Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe MASISI, President of the Republic of Botswana
Burundi His Excellency Evariste NDAYISHIMIYE, President of the Republic of Burundi
Cabo Verde His Excellency Ulisses CORREIA E SILVA, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cabo Verde
Cameroon His Excellency Paul BIYA, President of the Republic of Cameroon
Central African Republic His Excellency Faustin Archange TOUADERA, President of the Central African Republic
Chad His Excellency Mahamat Idriss DEBY Itno, President of Transition Republic of Chad
Comoros His Excellency Azali ASSOUMANI, President of the Union of the Comoros
Congo, Democratic Republic of the His Excellency Felix Antoine TSHISEKEDI Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Congo, Republic of the His Excellency Denis SASSOU N'GUESSO, President of the Republic of the Congo
Côte d’Ivoire His Excellency Patrick ACHI, Prime Minister of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire
Djibouti His Excellency Ismail Omar GUELLEH, President of the Republic of Djibouti
Egypt His Excellency Abdel Fattah Said ALSISI, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt
Equatorial Guinea His Excellency Teodoro OBIANG Nguema Mbasogo, President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea
Eswatini The Right Honorable Cleopas Sipho DLAMINI, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ethiopia His Excellency ABIY Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia
Gabon His Excellency Ali BONGO Ondimba, President of the Republic of Gabon
Gambia, The His Excellency Mamadou TANGARA, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of The Gambia
Ghana His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa AKUFO-ADDO, President of the Republic of Ghana
Guinea-Bissau His Excellency Umaro Sissoco EMBALÓ, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau
Kenya His Excellency William RUTO, President of the Republic of Kenya
Lesotho The Right Honorable Ntsokoane Samuel MATEKANE, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho
Liberia His Excellency George Manneh WEAH, President of the Republic of Liberia
Libya His Excellency Mohamed Younis MENFI, President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya
Madagascar His Excellency Andry Nirina RAJOELINA, President of the Republic of Madagascar
Malawi His Excellency Lazarus McCarthy CHAKWERA, President of the Republic of Malawi
Mauritania His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El GHAZOUANI, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania
Mauritius The Honorable Pravind Kumar JUGNAUTH, Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius
Morocco His Excellency Aziz AKHANNOUCH, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Morocco
Mozambique His Excellency Filipe Jacinto NYUSI, President of the Republic of Mozambique
Namibia His Excellency Hage Gottfried GEINGOB, President of the Republic of Namibia
Niger His Excellency Mohamed BAZOUM, President of the Republic of Niger
Nigeria His Excellency Muhammadu BUHARI, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria
Rwanda His Excellency Paul KAGAME, President of the Republic of Rwanda
São Tomé and Príncipe His Excellency Patrice Emery TROVOADA, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe
Senegal His Excellency Macky SALL, President of the Republic of Senegal
Seychelles His Excellency Wavel John Charles RAMKALAWAN, President of the Republic of Seychelles
Sierra Leone His Excellency Julius Maada BIO, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone
Somalia His Excellency HASSAN SHEIKH Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia
South Africa Her Excellency Naledi Grace Mandisa PANDOR, Minister for International Relations & Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa
South Sudan The Honorable Mayiik Ayii DENG, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Transitional Government of South Sudan
Tanzania Her Excellency Samia Suluhu HASSAN, President of the United Republic of Tanzania
Togo His Excellency Faure Essozimna GNASSINGBE, President of the Togolese Republic
Tunisia His Excellency Kais SAIED, President of the Republic of Tunisia
United States The Honorable Joseph R. BIDEN, Jr., President of the United States of America
Uganda His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta MUSEVENI, President of the Republic of Uganda
Zambia His Excellency Hakainde Sammy HICHILEMA, President of the Republic of Zambia
Zimbabwe The Honorable Frederick Makamure SHAVA, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe
