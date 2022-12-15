ADVISORY TURKEY-POLITICS/OPPOSITION --POSSIBLE ONLY

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 15 de Diciembre de 2022
ADVISORY TURKEY-POLITICS/OPPOSITION

REUTERS

DEC 15

15 de Diciembre de 2022

Turkey's opposition rally protesting ruling against Imamoglu

Start: 15 Dec 2022 13:00 GMT

End: 15 Dec 2022 14:00 GMT

ISTANBUL – Turkey's opposition holds a rally protesting a court ruling against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. Party leaders will gather at municipality to show support for mayor

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: ISTANBUL MUNICIPALITY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH TURKISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

