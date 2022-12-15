COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 15 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/NEWSER

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 15

15 de Diciembre de 2022

Michel, von der Leyen and Fiala gives news conference

Start: 15 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 15 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - News conference by President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala after summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - News conference

Speakers:

Charles Michel, President of the European Council

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

Petr Fiala, Czech Prime Minister

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

Partidos Grupo B del Mundial Qatar 2022: Horarios y canales para ver en Perú

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La revancha de Jennifer Coolidge: cómo hizo para pasar de eterna segunda a estrella de Hollywood

La revancha de Jennifer Coolidge: cómo hizo para pasar de eterna segunda a estrella de Hollywood

Películas para ver esta noche en HBO Max Argentina

“Tengo el corazón partido”: el devastador mensaje de Ellen DeGeneres por la muerte de Stephen “tWitch” Boss

Los 10 K-dramas más populares que lideran el ranking de Netflix esta semana

Lista de los 10 videos más populares este miércoles en YouTube Argentina

TENDENCIAS

¿Cómo desarrollar un balance “positivo” de fin de año en el ámbito laboral?

¿Cómo desarrollar un balance “positivo” de fin de año en el ámbito laboral?

Los imprescindibles de Belén Ludueña: perfume, make up y la Virgen de Lourdes

¿Cuántos kilos es posible adelgazar?

Bellezas naturales y sitios históricos: todos los atractivos de la región andina de Chubut

Por qué la radio AM ha empezado a desaparecer de los autos

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Sabina Berman advirtió a la “derecha” los resultados de sus insultos contra quienes no piensan como ellos

Sabina Berman advirtió a la “derecha” los resultados de sus insultos contra quienes no piensan como ellos

Ceci Flores pidió intervención de la CIDH ante amenazas en su contra: “Quiero vida para encontrar a mis hijos”

Protestas en Perú: una jornada con estado de emergencia, bloqueo de carreteras y remanentes de violencia

Pedro Castillo: presentan recurso de habeas corpus en distintas cortes de justicia del Perú

Ximena Madrid: mujer transgénero fue hallada sin vida en la zona arqueológica de Teotihuacán