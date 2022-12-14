COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 14 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

SPHL Glance

14 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 16 12 3 1 0 25 64 40
Evansville 20 11 7 2 0 24 62 61
Roanoke 16 10 5 1 0 22 51 36
Knoxville 17 10 5 0 2 22 55 47
Birmingham 16 10 5 1 0 21 67 50
Quad City 17 9 7 1 0 19 47 42
Huntsville 16 9 7 0 0 18 49 51
Pensacola 18 9 9 0 0 18 64 65
Fayetteville 18 8 8 2 0 18 50 59
Vermilion County 17 3 13 1 0 7 37 70
Macon 15 2 11 2 0 6 36 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Quad City at Peoria, 11:30 a.m.

Friday's Games

Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Roanoke at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

Partidos Grupo B del Mundial Qatar 2022: Horarios y canales para ver en Perú

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Hallaron muerto de un disparo a DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss, conocido por el programa de Ellen Degeneres

Hallaron muerto de un disparo a DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss, conocido por el programa de Ellen Degeneres

Salma Hayek apostó por el negro y Soledad Fandiño se sumó a las microbikinis: celebrities en un click

Las fotos de Bruce Willis con Demi Moore y su familia a 9 meses de ser diagnosticado con afasia

La periodista Megyn Kelly criticó el nuevo documental de Harry y Meghan Markle: “Necesita un terapeuta, no una esposa llorona y molesta”

Estas son las series de Netflix que atraen al público de Argentina

TENDENCIAS

Nueva actualización para celulares Samsung trae 4 funciones diferentes

Nueva actualización para celulares Samsung trae 4 funciones diferentes

La vacuna experimental contra el cáncer de piel mostró resultados alentadores

Cuándo empezar terapia psicológica: 6 señales para tener en cuenta

COVID, gripe o bronquiolitis: cómo distinguir en los bebés y los niños de cuál se trata

Por qué ser vegano puede reducir en más de en un 22% el riesgo de cáncer de colon en los hombres

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Hallaron muerto de un disparo a DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss, conocido por el programa de Ellen Degeneres

Hallaron muerto de un disparo a DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss, conocido por el programa de Ellen Degeneres

Reforma política de Gustavo Petro, el ministro del Interior defendió la iniciativa: “Nunca habíamos llegado tan adelante”

De la petición de AMLO a Bad Bunny al fallecimiento del gobernador de Puebla, el resumen de la mañanera

Exjefe de Nairo Quintana bajó la tensión en su enfrentamiento con el colombiano: “Se pasa la página”

Ataque sicarial en Cali dejó dos muertos y una menor gravemente herida: autoridades ofrecen $40 millones de recompensa