NHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 28 23 4 1 47 110 61 Toronto 30 19 5 6 44 100 70 Tampa Bay 28 18 9 1 37 101 84 Detroit 28 13 9 6 32 84 87 Florida 30 14 12 4 32 102 98 Montreal 28 14 12 2 30 84 97 Buffalo 29 13 14 2 28 115 103 Ottawa 28 12 14 2 26 86 89

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 29 21 6 2 44 104 71 Carolina 28 16 6 6 38 81 73 Pittsburgh 29 17 8 4 38 102 84 N.Y. Islanders 30 17 12 1 35 95 84 N.Y. Rangers 30 15 10 5 35 93 85 Washington 30 14 12 4 32 89 90 Philadelphia 29 9 13 7 25 71 96 Columbus 28 10 16 2 22 80 115

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 30 17 8 5 39 110 84 Winnipeg 27 18 8 1 37 92 72 Minnesota 28 15 11 2 32 88 85 Colorado 26 14 10 2 30 82 75 Nashville 26 12 11 3 27 70 84 St. Louis 29 13 15 1 27 85 108 Arizona 26 9 13 4 22 72 96 Chicago 26 7 15 4 18 63 96

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 30 20 9 1 41 101 83 Seattle 28 16 9 3 35 98 91 Los Angeles 32 15 12 5 35 106 118 Edmonton 29 16 13 0 32 108 102 Calgary 29 13 11 5 31 87 89 Vancouver 28 12 13 3 27 97 109 San Jose 30 9 16 5 23 93 110 Anaheim 30 7 20 3 17 70 130

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Dallas 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Montreal 2, Calgary 1, SO

Ottawa 3, Anaheim 0

St. Louis 1, Nashville 0, OT

Minnesota 2, Edmonton 1

Tuesday's Games

Florida 4, Columbus 0

Buffalo 6, Los Angeles 0

Toronto 7, Anaheim 0

Carolina 1, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 2

Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Dallas 4, New Jersey 1

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.