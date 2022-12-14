NHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|28
|23
|4
|1
|47
|110
|61
|Toronto
|30
|19
|5
|6
|44
|100
|70
|Tampa Bay
|28
|18
|9
|1
|37
|101
|84
|Detroit
|28
|13
|9
|6
|32
|84
|87
|Florida
|30
|14
|12
|4
|32
|102
|98
|Montreal
|28
|14
|12
|2
|30
|84
|97
|Buffalo
|29
|13
|14
|2
|28
|115
|103
|Ottawa
|28
|12
|14
|2
|26
|86
|89
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|29
|21
|6
|2
|44
|104
|71
|Carolina
|28
|16
|6
|6
|38
|81
|73
|Pittsburgh
|29
|17
|8
|4
|38
|102
|84
|N.Y. Islanders
|30
|17
|12
|1
|35
|95
|84
|N.Y. Rangers
|30
|15
|10
|5
|35
|93
|85
|Washington
|30
|14
|12
|4
|32
|89
|90
|Philadelphia
|29
|9
|13
|7
|25
|71
|96
|Columbus
|28
|10
|16
|2
|22
|80
|115
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|30
|17
|8
|5
|39
|110
|84
|Winnipeg
|27
|18
|8
|1
|37
|92
|72
|Minnesota
|28
|15
|11
|2
|32
|88
|85
|Colorado
|26
|14
|10
|2
|30
|82
|75
|Nashville
|26
|12
|11
|3
|27
|70
|84
|St. Louis
|29
|13
|15
|1
|27
|85
|108
|Arizona
|26
|9
|13
|4
|22
|72
|96
|Chicago
|26
|7
|15
|4
|18
|63
|96
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|30
|20
|9
|1
|41
|101
|83
|Seattle
|28
|16
|9
|3
|35
|98
|91
|Los Angeles
|32
|15
|12
|5
|35
|106
|118
|Edmonton
|29
|16
|13
|0
|32
|108
|102
|Calgary
|29
|13
|11
|5
|31
|87
|89
|Vancouver
|28
|12
|13
|3
|27
|97
|109
|San Jose
|30
|9
|16
|5
|23
|93
|110
|Anaheim
|30
|7
|20
|3
|17
|70
|130
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Pittsburgh 2, Dallas 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Montreal 2, Calgary 1, SO
Ottawa 3, Anaheim 0
St. Louis 1, Nashville 0, OT
Minnesota 2, Edmonton 1
Tuesday's Games
Florida 4, Columbus 0
Buffalo 6, Los Angeles 0
Toronto 7, Anaheim 0
Carolina 1, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 2
Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO
Dallas 4, New Jersey 1
Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.