NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 28 23 4 1 47 110 61 15-0-1 8-4-0 5-3-0 New Jersey 29 21 6 2 44 104 71 10-5-1 11-1-1 5-3-1 Toronto 30 19 5 6 44 100 70 11-2-3 8-3-3 4-1-1 Carolina 28 16 6 6 38 81 73 5-3-1 11-3-5 5-1-0 Pittsburgh 29 17 8 4 38 102 84 9-3-2 8-5-2 4-0-1 Tampa Bay 28 18 9 1 37 101 84 11-4-1 7-5-0 6-3-0 N.Y. Islanders 30 17 12 1 35 95 84 9-6-0 8-6-1 7-3-0 N.Y. Rangers 30 15 10 5 35 93 85 6-6-4 9-4-1 2-4-0 Detroit 28 13 9 6 32 84 87 7-5-3 6-4-3 2-4-2 Washington 30 14 12 4 32 89 90 8-4-1 6-8-3 3-2-1 Florida 30 14 12 4 32 102 98 8-3-3 6-9-1 4-2-1 Montreal 28 14 12 2 30 84 97 7-7-0 7-5-2 3-2-0 Buffalo 29 13 14 2 28 115 103 7-8-2 6-6-0 4-6-1 Ottawa 28 12 14 2 26 86 89 7-8-0 5-6-2 2-4-0 Philadelphia 29 9 13 7 25 71 96 6-8-1 3-5-6 2-5-4 Columbus 28 10 16 2 22 80 115 8-10-1 2-6-1 3-5-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 30 20 9 1 41 101 83 8-7-0 12-2-1 5-4-1 Dallas 30 17 8 5 39 110 84 9-3-3 8-5-2 6-2-3 Winnipeg 27 18 8 1 37 92 72 10-4-0 8-4-1 10-2-0 Seattle 28 16 9 3 35 98 91 7-6-2 9-3-1 7-2-1 Los Angeles 32 15 12 5 35 106 118 7-5-2 8-7-3 2-4-2 Minnesota 28 15 11 2 32 88 85 8-6-1 7-5-1 4-2-0 Edmonton 29 16 13 0 32 108 102 9-7-0 7-6-0 3-2-0 Calgary 29 13 11 5 31 87 89 10-5-1 3-6-4 3-2-0 Colorado 26 14 10 2 30 82 75 5-4-2 9-6-0 6-2-1 Nashville 26 12 11 3 27 70 84 7-4-2 5-7-1 3-3-1 Vancouver 28 12 13 3 27 97 109 5-7-1 7-6-2 6-2-0 St. Louis 29 13 15 1 27 85 108 6-7-1 7-8-0 3-4-1 San Jose 30 9 16 5 23 93 110 2-8-5 7-8-0 2-3-4 Arizona 26 9 13 4 22 72 96 3-2-1 6-11-3 0-2-2 Chicago 26 7 15 4 18 63 96 4-8-2 3-7-2 0-6-1 Anaheim 30 7 20 3 17 70 130 5-7-0 2-13-3 3-4-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Dallas 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Montreal 2, Calgary 1, SO

Ottawa 3, Anaheim 0

St. Louis 1, Nashville 0, OT

Minnesota 2, Edmonton 1

Tuesday's Games

Florida 4, Columbus 0

Buffalo 6, Los Angeles 0

Toronto 7, Anaheim 0

Carolina 1, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 2

Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Dallas 4, New Jersey 1

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.