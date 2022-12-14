COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 14 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NBA Glance

14 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 21 7 .750
Brooklyn 17 12 .586
Philadelphia 15 12 .556
New York 14 13 .519
Toronto 13 14 .481

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 14 14 .500
Miami 13 15 .464 1
Washington 11 17 .393 3
Orlando 8 20 .286 6
Charlotte 7 20 .259

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 20 7 .741
Cleveland 17 11 .607
Indiana 14 14 .500
Chicago 11 15 .423
Detroit 7 22 .241 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
New Orleans 18 8 .692
Memphis 18 9 .667 ½
Dallas 14 13 .519
San Antonio 9 18 .333
Houston 8 18 .308 10

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 16 10 .615
Portland 15 12 .556
Utah 15 14 .517
Minnesota 13 14 .481
Oklahoma City 11 16 .407

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 16 11 .593
L.A. Clippers 16 13 .552 1
Sacramento 14 12 .538
Golden State 14 14 .500
L.A. Lakers 11 15 .423

___

Monday's Games

Brooklyn 112, Washington 100

Miami 87, Indiana 82

Memphis 128, Atlanta 103

San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111

Dallas 121, Oklahoma City 114

Portland 133, Minnesota 112

L.A. Clippers 113, Boston 93

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 123, Sacramento 103

Milwaukee 128, Golden State 111

Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at Houston, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

Partidos Grupo B del Mundial Qatar 2022: Horarios y canales para ver en Perú

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Las fotos de Bruce Willis con Demi Moore y su familia a 9 meses de ser diagnosticado con afasia

Las fotos de Bruce Willis con Demi Moore y su familia a 9 meses de ser diagnosticado con afasia

La periodista Megyn Kelly criticó el nuevo documental de Harry y Meghan Markle: “Necesita un terapeuta, no una esposa llorona y molesta”

Estas son las series de Netflix que atraen al público de Argentina

Ranking Spotify en Argentina: top 10 de los podcast con más reproducciones

Lista de los 10 videos en tendencia este martes en YouTube Argentina

TENDENCIAS

Ranas australianas lanzaron álbum con el que buscan desbancar a Bad Bunny y otros famosos

La presencia de los nuevos sublinajes de Ómicron crece junto a los casos de COVID en la Argentina

Twitter subastará una estatua del pájaro azul y más artículos de su oficina principal

7 beneficios del ejercicio físico: por qué fortalece las defensas, mejora la vida sexual y retrasa el envejecimiento

“Gripe de camello” en el Mundial Qatar 2022: ante un aumento de casos de MERS, qué dice la ciencia

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Fiscal de la Nación formaliza investigación preparatoria contra Castillo y queda habilitada para pedir su prisión preventiva

Fiscal de la Nación formaliza investigación preparatoria contra Castillo y queda habilitada para pedir su prisión preventiva

Protestas en Perú EN VIVO: continúan movilizaciones, caos y violencia en varias regiones del país

Selección Colombia Femenina eligió su sede de entrenamientos para la Copa Mundial de Australia - Nueva Zelanda en 2023

Mensajes de WhatsApp sirven como prueba en un juicio, según Comisión Nacional de Disciplina Judicial

Conozca los requisitos para administrar parqueaderos públicos y salones comunales en Bogotá