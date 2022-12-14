COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 14 de Diciembre de 2022
AHL Glance

14 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 25 17 5 2 1 37 74 61
Providence 24 15 4 3 2 35 73 64
Bridgeport 24 14 6 4 0 32 88 73
WB/Scranton 21 12 6 1 2 27 67 51
Charlotte 24 12 9 2 1 27 70 77
Lehigh Valley 22 11 9 1 1 24 64 64
Springfield 24 9 10 1 4 23 65 68
Hartford 22 7 10 1 4 19 51 68

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 24 14 8 1 1 30 80 75
Rochester 23 12 9 1 1 26 74 81
Cleveland 22 11 8 1 2 25 84 90
Syracuse 23 10 9 2 2 24 89 84
Belleville 24 11 12 1 0 23 85 95
Utica 20 8 8 3 1 20 57 62
Laval 25 8 13 3 1 20 83 100

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 23 15 7 0 1 31 81 62
Texas 24 13 7 2 2 30 88 68
Rockford 23 13 7 1 2 29 89 76
Iowa 24 11 9 2 2 26 74 79
Manitoba 20 11 6 2 1 25 61 61
Grand Rapids 23 10 12 1 0 21 67 90
Chicago 20 6 12 2 0 14 51 82

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 24 15 7 2 0 32 70 58
Calgary 22 15 6 1 0 31 91 58
Ontario 22 14 7 0 1 29 68 55
Coachella Valley 20 12 5 3 0 27 73 64
San Jose 24 13 10 0 1 27 68 73
Abbotsford 22 12 8 1 1 26 78 73
Tucson 22 11 7 4 0 26 71 70
Bakersfield 23 9 13 1 0 19 64 76
Henderson 25 9 15 0 1 19 63 75
San Diego 24 6 18 0 0 12 59 87

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rockford 7, Iowa 4

Tucson 7, Coachella Valley 2

Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

