Miércoles 14 de Diciembre de 2022
ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/PARLIAMENT

REUTERS

DEC 14

14 de Diciembre de 2022

EU Parliament debates upcoming EU summit on December 15

Start: 14 Dec 2022 08:07 GMT

End: 14 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

STRASBOURG - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and the Czech EU presidency address the European Parliament in a debate on the upcoming EU summit on December 15.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT Debate begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH AND FRENCH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

