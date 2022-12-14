ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/NEWSER

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
14 de Diciembre de 2022

Michel, von der Leyen and Fiala gives news conference

Start: 15 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 15 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - News conference by President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala after summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - News conference

Speakers:

Charles Michel, President of the European Council

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

Petr Fiala, Czech Prime Minister

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

