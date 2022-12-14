ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/NEWSER

Michel, von der Leyen and Fiala gives news conference
Start: 15 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 15 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT
BRUSSELS - News conference by President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala after summit of EU leaders in Brussels.
SCHEDULE:
TIME TBC - News conference
Speakers:
Charles Michel, President of the European Council
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission
Petr Fiala, Czech Prime Minister
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com