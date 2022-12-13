NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|27
|22
|4
|1
|45
|106
|58
|14-0-1
|8-4-0
|5-3-0
|Toronto
|29
|18
|5
|6
|42
|93
|70
|10-2-3
|8-3-3
|4-1-1
|Tampa Bay
|27
|17
|9
|1
|35
|95
|82
|10-4-1
|7-5-0
|6-3-0
|Detroit
|27
|13
|8
|6
|32
|84
|86
|7-4-3
|6-4-3
|2-4-2
|Montreal
|28
|14
|12
|2
|30
|84
|97
|7-7-0
|7-5-2
|3-2-0
|Florida
|29
|13
|12
|4
|30
|98
|98
|7-3-3
|6-9-1
|4-2-1
|Ottawa
|28
|12
|14
|2
|26
|86
|89
|7-8-0
|5-6-2
|2-4-0
|Buffalo
|28
|12
|14
|2
|26
|109
|103
|6-8-2
|6-6-0
|4-6-1
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|New Jersey
|28
|21
|5
|2
|44
|103
|67
|10-4-1
|11-1-1
|5-3-1
|Pittsburgh
|29
|17
|8
|4
|38
|102
|84
|9-3-2
|8-5-2
|4-0-1
|Carolina
|27
|15
|6
|6
|36
|80
|73
|5-3-1
|10-3-5
|5-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|30
|15
|10
|5
|35
|93
|85
|6-6-4
|9-4-1
|2-4-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|29
|17
|12
|0
|34
|92
|80
|9-6-0
|8-6-0
|7-3-0
|Washington
|30
|14
|12
|4
|32
|87
|89
|8-4-1
|6-8-3
|3-2-1
|Philadelphia
|29
|9
|13
|7
|25
|70
|96
|6-8-1
|3-5-6
|2-5-4
|Columbus
|27
|10
|15
|2
|22
|80
|111
|8-10-1
|2-5-1
|3-5-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Winnipeg
|27
|18
|8
|1
|37
|89
|69
|10-4-0
|8-4-1
|10-2-0
|Dallas
|29
|16
|8
|5
|37
|106
|83
|9-3-3
|7-5-2
|6-2-3
|Minnesota
|28
|15
|11
|2
|32
|88
|85
|8-6-1
|7-5-1
|4-2-0
|Colorado
|26
|14
|10
|2
|30
|82
|74
|5-4-2
|9-6-0
|6-2-1
|Nashville
|26
|12
|11
|3
|27
|67
|79
|7-4-2
|5-7-1
|3-3-1
|St. Louis
|29
|13
|15
|1
|27
|85
|108
|6-7-1
|7-8-0
|3-4-1
|Arizona
|26
|9
|13
|4
|22
|72
|96
|3-2-1
|6-11-3
|0-2-2
|Chicago
|26
|7
|15
|4
|18
|62
|94
|4-8-2
|3-7-2
|0-6-1
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|30
|20
|9
|1
|41
|98
|80
|8-7-0
|12-2-1
|5-4-1
|Seattle
|27
|16
|8
|3
|35
|96
|85
|7-6-2
|9-2-1
|7-2-1
|Los Angeles
|31
|15
|11
|5
|35
|106
|112
|7-5-2
|8-6-3
|2-4-2
|Edmonton
|29
|16
|13
|0
|32
|103
|99
|9-7-0
|7-6-0
|3-2-0
|Calgary
|29
|13
|11
|5
|31
|87
|89
|10-5-1
|3-6-4
|3-2-0
|Vancouver
|28
|12
|13
|3
|27
|97
|109
|5-7-1
|7-6-2
|6-2-0
|San Jose
|30
|9
|16
|5
|23
|93
|110
|2-8-5
|7-8-0
|2-3-4
|Anaheim
|29
|7
|19
|3
|17
|70
|123
|5-7-0
|2-12-3
|3-4-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Colorado 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Seattle 5, Florida 2
Columbus 6, Los Angeles 5, OT
Washington 5, Winnipeg 2
Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4, OT
Boston 3, Vegas 1
Monday's Games
Pittsburgh 2, Dallas 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Montreal 2, Calgary 1, SO
Ottawa 3, Anaheim 0
St. Louis 1, Nashville 0, OT
Minnesota 2, Edmonton 1
Tuesday's Games
Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.