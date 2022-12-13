COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 13 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

13 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 27 22 4 1 45 106 58
New Jersey 28 21 5 2 44 103 67
Toronto 29 18 5 6 42 93 70
Pittsburgh 29 17 8 4 38 102 84
Carolina 27 15 6 6 36 80 73
Tampa Bay 27 17 9 1 35 95 82
N.Y. Rangers 30 15 10 5 35 93 85
N.Y. Islanders 29 17 12 0 34 92 80
Detroit 27 13 8 6 32 84 86
Washington 30 14 12 4 32 87 89
Montreal 28 14 12 2 30 84 97
Florida 29 13 12 4 30 98 98
Ottawa 28 12 14 2 26 86 89
Buffalo 28 12 14 2 26 109 103
Philadelphia 29 9 13 7 25 70 96
Columbus 27 10 15 2 22 80 111

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 30 20 9 1 41 98 80
Winnipeg 27 18 8 1 37 89 69
Dallas 29 16 8 5 37 106 83
Seattle 27 16 8 3 35 96 85
Los Angeles 31 15 11 5 35 106 112
Minnesota 28 15 11 2 32 88 85
Edmonton 29 16 13 0 32 103 99
Calgary 29 13 11 5 31 87 89
Colorado 26 14 10 2 30 82 74
Nashville 26 12 11 3 27 67 79
Vancouver 28 12 13 3 27 97 109
St. Louis 29 13 15 1 27 85 108
San Jose 30 9 16 5 23 93 110
Arizona 26 9 13 4 22 72 96
Chicago 26 7 15 4 18 62 94
Anaheim 29 7 19 3 17 70 123

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Colorado 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Seattle 5, Florida 2

Columbus 6, Los Angeles 5, OT

Washington 5, Winnipeg 2

Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Boston 3, Vegas 1

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Dallas 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Montreal 2, Calgary 1, SO

Ottawa 3, Anaheim 0

St. Louis 1, Nashville 0, OT

Minnesota 2, Edmonton 1

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

