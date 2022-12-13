NBA Expanded Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|8-2
|L-1
|11-2
|10-4
|14-5
|Brooklyn
|17
|12
|.586
|5
|8-2
|W-4
|10-5
|7-7
|13-6
|Philadelphia
|14
|12
|.538
|6½
|6-4
|W-2
|9-5
|5-7
|11-8
|New York
|14
|13
|.519
|7
|6-4
|W-4
|7-7
|7-6
|9-6
|Toronto
|13
|14
|.481
|8
|4-6
|L-2
|10-3
|3-11
|9-11
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Atlanta
|14
|13
|.519
|—
|4-6
|W-1
|9-5
|5-8
|10-10
|Miami
|13
|15
|.464
|1½
|6-4
|W-1
|9-6
|4-9
|8-9
|Washington
|11
|17
|.393
|3½
|1-9
|L-7
|8-7
|3-10
|7-13
|Orlando
|8
|20
|.286
|6½
|3-7
|W-3
|7-9
|1-11
|4-15
|Charlotte
|7
|20
|.259
|7
|3-7
|L-5
|4-9
|3-11
|4-15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Milwaukee
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|12-3
|7-4
|11-4
|Cleveland
|17
|10
|.630
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|12-2
|5-8
|13-5
|Indiana
|14
|14
|.500
|6
|3-7
|L-2
|8-6
|6-8
|10-6
|Chicago
|11
|15
|.423
|8
|5-5
|L-1
|7-5
|4-10
|9-7
|Detroit
|7
|22
|.241
|13½
|3-7
|L-3
|4-9
|3-13
|2-14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|New Orleans
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|9-1
|W-7
|12-3
|6-5
|12-5
|Memphis
|17
|9
|.654
|1
|7-3
|W-5
|11-2
|6-7
|8-6
|Dallas
|13
|13
|.500
|5
|4-6
|L-2
|10-4
|3-9
|8-5
|San Antonio
|8
|18
|.308
|10
|2-8
|W-2
|4-10
|4-8
|3-16
|Houston
|8
|18
|.308
|10
|5-5
|W-1
|5-5
|3-13
|4-14
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Denver
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|6-4
|W-2
|7-3
|9-7
|14-6
|Portland
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|6-6
|8-6
|10-7
|Utah
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|3-7
|L-2
|9-5
|6-9
|13-9
|Minnesota
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|7-7
|6-6
|7-9
|Oklahoma City
|11
|15
|.423
|5
|4-6
|L-2
|6-5
|5-10
|5-9
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Phoenix
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|5-5
|L-4
|12-3
|4-8
|13-7
|Sacramento
|14
|11
|.560
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|8-4
|6-7
|5-6
|L.A. Clippers
|15
|13
|.536
|1½
|4-6
|W-1
|7-6
|8-7
|10-10
|Golden State
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|6-4
|W-1
|12-2
|2-11
|9-8
|L.A. Lakers
|11
|15
|.423
|4½
|6-4
|W-1
|6-6
|5-9
|6-10
___
Sunday's Games
New Orleans 129, Phoenix 124, OT
L.A. Lakers 124, Detroit 117
New York 112, Sacramento 99
Philadelphia 131, Charlotte 113
Orlando 111, Toronto 99
Houston 97, Milwaukee 92
Atlanta 123, Chicago 122, OT
Monday's Games
Brooklyn 112, Washington 100
Miami 87, Indiana 82
Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Sacramento at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Miami at Houston, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.