Lunes 12 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

NBA Expanded Glance

12 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Boston 21 6 .778 8-2 L-1 11-2 10-4 14-5
Brooklyn 17 12 .586 5 8-2 W-4 10-5 7-7 13-6
Philadelphia 14 12 .538 6-4 W-2 9-5 5-7 11-8
New York 14 13 .519 7 6-4 W-4 7-7 7-6 9-6
Toronto 13 14 .481 8 4-6 L-2 10-3 3-11 9-11

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Atlanta 14 13 .519 4-6 W-1 9-5 5-8 10-10
Miami 13 15 .464 6-4 W-1 9-6 4-9 8-9
Washington 11 17 .393 1-9 L-7 8-7 3-10 7-13
Orlando 8 20 .286 3-7 W-3 7-9 1-11 4-15
Charlotte 7 20 .259 7 3-7 L-5 4-9 3-11 4-15

Central Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Milwaukee 19 7 .731 7-3 L-1 12-3 7-4 11-4
Cleveland 17 10 .630 6-4 W-1 12-2 5-8 13-5
Indiana 14 14 .500 6 3-7 L-2 8-6 6-8 10-6
Chicago 11 15 .423 8 5-5 L-1 7-5 4-10 9-7
Detroit 7 22 .241 13½ 3-7 L-3 4-9 3-13 2-14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
New Orleans 18 8 .692 9-1 W-7 12-3 6-5 12-5
Memphis 17 9 .654 1 7-3 W-5 11-2 6-7 8-6
Dallas 13 13 .500 5 4-6 L-2 10-4 3-9 8-5
San Antonio 8 18 .308 10 2-8 W-2 4-10 4-8 3-16
Houston 8 18 .308 10 5-5 W-1 5-5 3-13 4-14

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Denver 16 10 .615 6-4 W-2 7-3 9-7 14-6
Portland 14 12 .538 2 4-6 W-1 6-6 8-6 10-7
Utah 15 14 .517 3-7 L-2 9-5 6-9 13-9
Minnesota 13 13 .500 3 5-5 L-1 7-7 6-6 7-9
Oklahoma City 11 15 .423 5 4-6 L-2 6-5 5-10 5-9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Phoenix 16 11 .593 5-5 L-4 12-3 4-8 13-7
Sacramento 14 11 .560 1 5-5 L-1 8-4 6-7 5-6
L.A. Clippers 15 13 .536 4-6 W-1 7-6 8-7 10-10
Golden State 14 13 .519 2 6-4 W-1 12-2 2-11 9-8
L.A. Lakers 11 15 .423 6-4 W-1 6-6 5-9 6-10

___

Sunday's Games

New Orleans 129, Phoenix 124, OT

L.A. Lakers 124, Detroit 117

New York 112, Sacramento 99

Philadelphia 131, Charlotte 113

Orlando 111, Toronto 99

Houston 97, Milwaukee 92

Atlanta 123, Chicago 122, OT

Monday's Games

Brooklyn 112, Washington 100

Miami 87, Indiana 82

Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Sacramento at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at Houston, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

